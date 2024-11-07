Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Man Whose Phone Was Used To Make Call Claims It Was 'Stolen'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) death threat: Hours after death threats reports surfaced against superstar Shah Rukh Khan , it emerged that the registered owner of the phone number used in the threat call had reported his phone lost on November 2 and registered a case about the same.

According to CNN News18, Mumbai Police received the threat call from a number traced to Chhattisgarh's Raipur. When the police contacted the registered owner, he informed them he had lost his mobile phone on 2 November and mentioned that he had made a police complaint at a local police station in Raipur on the same day itself.

| Salman Khan death threats: Man apologises after demanding ₹5 crore

"Someone misused my lost number and made this threat call. Mumbai police came today morning and recorded my statement. Mumbai police told me that a threat call has been made from your number; I told them I lost my mobile on November 2, and a complaint has been made in local station," CNN News18 quoted the person as saying.

On November 5, Mumbai Police received the death threat call around 8 am, where the caller identified himself as 'Hindustani.' The caller claimed he was standing outside the Don 2 actor's residence, Mannat, and was making the call.



“I am calling Shah Rukh from Mannat Bandstand. If he doesn't give me 50 lakhs, I will kill him," the report quoted him as saying over the call.

| Salman Khan receives death threat again, ₹2 crore ransom demanded Case registered

Following the incident, a case was registered against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai for allegedly giving a threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan. Police have registered the case under sections 308(4), 351(3)(4) of BNS. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, King Khan has not reacted to the death threat.

| Who is Fatima Khan? All about woman behind death threats to CM Yogi Adityanath

Since early 2023, SRK's security has been increased after he revealed that he received death threats following the success of his movies Pathaan and Jawan.

The Mumbai Police had provided the Baadshah of Bollywood with a Y+ security team. He is the second major Bollywood star, after Salman Khan, to receive such death threats in recent days.