Tbcasoft Adds Ipass To Its HIVEX Cross-Border Mobile Payment Network

HIVEX, a Secure and Interoperable Cross-Border Payment developed by TBCASoft for Mobile Payment Service Providers.

HIVEX Promotes an Eco-Smart Experience

- Wei Chen, Head of Global Business Development at TBCASoft

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Being eco-smart has become a preferred way of modern travel. In response, iPASS , one of the most popular smart cards and e-wallets in Taiwan has joined TBCASoft 's HIVEX ®️ cross-border mobile payment network. This cooperation allows iPASS MONEY's 6.5 million users to not only enjoy a simple and convenient payment experience, but also be more environmentally friendly during travel.

The HIVEX Network breaks through the payment difficulties between Taiwan and Japan. As part of the HIVEX Network, iPASS MONEY users only need to use their app to scan the QR Code at millions of HIVEX Network merchants throughout Japan to easily complete cross-border payment transactions and enjoy unprecedented convenience.

Traditional tourist payment methods are often accompanied by burdens on the environment, resulting in increased energy consumption and carbon emissions. HIVEX leverages convenient and secure mobile payment technology to also benefit the environment. When traveling in Japan, iPASS MONEY users can scan the QR Code of HIVEX Network merchants to quickly complete a safe, paperless and cashless transaction.

Wei Chen, Head of Global Business Development at TBCASoft said: "The HIVEX cross-border payment platform is committed to connecting global mobile payment systems to create a more convenient and secure payment experience for cross-border travelers. Compared with credit card and cash transactions, using HIVEX is more environmentally friendly and efficient. Engineered in Silicon Valley, HIVEX is looking forward to greening global cross-border transactions and promoting the formation of an innovative international financial ecosystem."

Zheng Kaiyin, CEO of iPASS said: "iPASS MONEY is focused on user needs, constantly upgrading the functions of the iPASS MONEY app, and is in line with our ESG sustainable development strategy. We hope to promote the digital payment ecosystem and contribute to mitigating climate change and strengthening environmental resilience through this initiative.”

About the HIVEX Network:

The HIVEX Network is an international membership of Mobile Payment Service Providers (MPSP) that facilitate the sharing of merchants. TBCASoft provides proprietary technologies that optimize transaction processing and clearing between payment service providers and any other companies approved to participate in the HIVEX Network.

Furthermore, the Network is a collaboration with leading MPSPs in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. HIVEX enables the Taiwan MPSP users to continue using their trusted mobile payment applications to make CPM, MPM or Dynamic-QR purchases at HIVEX Accepted Merchants across Japan.

About TBCASoft:

TBCASoft is a U.S.-based company developing innovative blockchain technology, such as the HIVEX Network, for MPSPs and other growth sectors. Its consortium-based blockchain platform enables MPSPs to create innovative services for their users under a more secure, robust, and efficient environment.

HIVEX is All Across Japan: Within 3 weeks after launch, HIVEX enabled transactions in all 47 Japan prefectures.

