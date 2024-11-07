Invaders Attack Odesa With Drones Overnight, Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Odesa with combat drones overnight Thursday, causing damage to residential buildings and cars, and injuring a 30-year-old man.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, falling debris from enemy drones damaged the facade and glazing of an eleven-story apartment building, 14 parked cars, and a line (without igniting). The glazing of two nearby five-story buildings was also damaged.

"All relevant services are working at the site," the regional governor wrote.

The injured man suffered minor injuries. Doctors treated him at the scene.

Five people received psychological support from specialists from the State Emergency Service. Law enforcement officials are documenting the consequences of the enemy attack.