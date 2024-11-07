The Milestone 10Th Edition Of Dubai Design Week Is Now Open

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The region's design festival has kicked off at Dubai Design District (d3), featuring 40 installations, 10 exhibitions, 60+ workshops, and more than 1,000 designers, architects and brands from more than 50 countries.

Downtown Design, the Middle East's leading design fair opened today.

Editions debuts as the region's first fair for limited-edition art and design with more than 40 galleries, collectives, art and design studios.

Global design voices gather at The Forum at Downtown Design, including India Mahdavi, Eames Demetrios, Lina Ghotmeh, Nika Zupanc and Karim Rashid, among many others. On the weekend, 9-10 November, the Marketplace will feature more than 70 regional artisans, homegrown businesses and food concepts.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 6 November 2024:

Dubai Design Week

has unveiled its milestone 10th edition, bringing together more than 1,000 designers, architects and creative practitioners from over 50 countries to exchange ideas and demonstrate the positive impact that can be fostered through design.

Taking place across

Dubai Design District (d3), until

10 November 2024 , the comprehensive programme features over 40 large-scale installations, 10 exhibitions, the region's leading design fair and inaugural limited editions fair, talks, more than 60 workshops and masterclasses, a weekend marketplace, as well as over 150 activations to inspire and entertain all audiences.

Managed by the Art Dubai Group over the last 10 years, Dubai Design Week has evolved to become the annual meeting point for emerging and renowned designers, brands as well as cultural and educational institutions from the region and beyond, underscoring Dubai's position as the design capital of the Middle East.

Dubai Design Week is held under the patronage of

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and supported by Dubai Culture.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3) - part of TECOM Group,

said: 'The design sector is evolving at an accelerated pace. Whether it's technology, transnational collaboration or fast-changing consumer mindsets turning the wheels, creatives and studios are steering the creative economy's engine with inspiring enthusiasm and innovation at every turn. This year's programme captures the temperature of design, celebrating alongside the milestone 10th anniversary how Dubai and the region are shaping the global creative dialogue.'

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, commented:

'Dubai Design Week reflects our dedication to supporting creative talent, with a strong emphasis on Emirati designers who contribute to our cultural fabric and drive the creative economy forward. Through initiatives like the UAE Designer Exhibition and the Marketplace, we are proud to provide spaces where local artisans and homegrown businesses can present their unique work. The involvement of the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children highlights our commitment to educational and creative growth for young minds, which is key to the Authority's goals and to cultivating future leaders in the creative field. Our continuous support over the last ten editions affirms how we firmly believe in this strategic partnership, and that the week and all that surrounds it reinforces Dubai's status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design and an international hub for creativity and collaboration.'

Natasha Carella, Director of Dubai Design Week , commented: 'Dubai Design Week has always been dedicated to amplifying the voices and talent of the region while showcasing exceptional, original design to a global audience. As we evolve, our commitment remains steadfast: to use design as a catalyst for positive change, addressing pressing global challenges and fostering dialogue on sustainability and inclusivity. Today, Dubai Design Week is not just a celebration of aesthetics but a vital platform for designers to exchange ideas and create meaningful impact.'

DOWNTOWN DESIGN



The anchor event of Dubai Design Week,

Downtown Design (6-9 November) , returns to the d3 Waterfront Terrace from 6-9 November. Acclaimed as the region's leading fair for

contemporary

and

high-quality design , Downtown Design showcases the latest collections, innovative products and design solutions by prominent brands and manufacturers from across the globe, complemented by a line-up of creative pop-up concepts, installations and networking events, alongside a programme of talks, keynotes and masterclasses at

The Forum . Downtown Design is the ultimate destination for those seeking the latest trends in interior design, furniture, lighting and home accessories.

Mette Degn-Christensen, Director of Downtown Design , said: 'We are delighted to see how the fair has grown into a cornerstone cultural event, both creatively and commercially, while offering an engaging stage for the most exciting established and emerging talents working in the Middle East and far beyond. The quality and strength of the fair is reflected in the consistent growth of the region's interiors and furniture market over the last 10+ years of contemporary design through the lens of Downtown Design. Today, the fair continues to foster new connections and serves as a launchpad for design brands, collaborations and concepts, as well as thought-leading discourse that is key to the region's flourishing design landscape and the UAE's ever-expanding design community.'

Downtown Design welcomes prominent international brands, including

Poltrona Frau,

showcasing timeless designs in collaboration with renowned names, from Faye Toogood to Draga & Aurel,

The Conran Shop

making its debut in the UAE, and

de Gournay

showcasing their iconic hand-painted and embroidered wallpapers in an exquisite lounge concept.

Casa Milano

are back with the second iteration of the 'Talking Walls' design challenge.

Jacopo Foggini

debuts his handcrafted polycarbonate creations at the fair and renowned designer

Ross Lovegrove

launches a 3D-printed collaboration with

JNF .

Cosentino

unveils a creative concept by Kuwaiti

Babnimnim Design Studio , while Danish brands

Audo Copenhagen ,

GUBI

and

ferm LIVING

are showcased by The Bowery Company.

B&B Italia

will spotlight iconic indoor and outdoor furniture, presented by local partner Baituti Home, and Caspaiou will stage a multi-brand showcase of high-end brands, including

Meridiani ,

Gallotti&Radice , Henry Glass and

Venicem , while other renowned Italian design brands at the fair include

Ethimo ,

Kartell ,

Natuzzi ,

SICIS

and

Venini.

Country specific presentations include; the

Italian Trade Agency (ITA)

returning with a pavilion showcasing brands and makers, alongside a collateral programme reinforcing Italy's legacy of innovation and craftsmanship;

Designed in Saudi , a strategic initiative by the Design and Architecture Commission of the Saudi Ministry of Culture;

Interiors from Spain

showcasing 10 companies in a dynamic exhibit curated and designed by Dubai-based B8 Architecture & Design Studio; the

Dutch Collective , spearheaded by Margriet Vollenberg and launched at Downtown Design last year; and the annual

Tanween Design Programme 2024

unveiling the works by the

selected emerging UAE-based designers.

EDITIONS

The region's first fair for limited-edition art and design,

Editions,

owned and managed by Art Dubai Group, debuts alongside Downtown Design, showcasing presentations from established and emerging galleries, design studios and collectives across a range of mediums. The only platform for quality limited-edition works at varied prices in the region, the fair sets out to open up the art and design landscape, creating a new opportunity for wider audiences to connect and buy from contemporary creatives.

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director – Art Dubai,

said:

'Art Dubai Group is a platform for cultural exchange that has been committed to driving new creative developments since it was launched in 2007. Editions was established to respond to the growth in Dubai, both in the influx of new residents moving to the city and in the burgeoning cultural appetite. The new fair is an alternative way for interested audiences to discover creatives from around the world, particularly artists and designers working in the field of limited editions, a discipline not widely focused on in the region. With this, we hope to offer a fresh perspective on collecting, to provide a welcoming space for questions, and create a community for the curious.'

Highlights include Emirati designer

Aljoud Lootah's

new collection for her studio's 10th anniversary and

Blooker Gallery's

timeless 'Nian Objects' by Nian Architects in the medium of contemporary design. In ceramics,

SANATORIUM

features Çağla Köseoğulları's clay 'Road Series', while

Hestia Gallery

showcases Elsa Foulon's organic lights amongst other designers. Works on paper feature mixed media works by Mohammed Kacimi with

Comptoir Des Mines Galerie

and Bernar Venet's etchings with

Waddington Custot . At the same time, photography highlights the medium's artistic and narrative versatility, showcasing Dubai-based

Gulf Photo Plus

with works by Alia Ali, Hussain AlMoosawi, Rehaf Batniji, and Miro Mannino. Prints, inclusive of screenprints, lithography and serigraphy, feature works by the pioneer of Arab art, Dia Azzawi, with

Meem Gallery , and typography prints by CB Hoyo presented by

Plan X.

SPECIAL COMMISSIONS: ABWAB AND URBAN COMMISSIONS

Abwab

is Dubai Design Week's highlight programme dedicated to regional talent with yearly commissions of new installations or pavilions. Since its inception in 2015,

over 180 designers

from countries including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, India, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the UAE have participated in Abwab.

The 2024 theme explores vernacular architecture and regenerative design processes through local materials, climate-responsive techniques and community-centred designs. Three regional practices were selected:

A Present/Absent Mudhif

by

Ola Saad Znad (Iraq)

portrays the Marsh Arabs' architectural heritage in Iraq using reeds and ancient Sumerian techniques;

ReRoot

by

Dima Al Srouri (Jordan/Palestine), Dahlia Hamati (Lebanon/Palestine), Andy Cartier (France) and Rosa Hämäläinen (Finland)

explores emergency housing solutions through an ecological lens using palm waste and mycelium, a material derived from fungi; and

Material Witnesses and Narrating Lifeforms

by

Miriam Hillawi Abraham (Ethiopia)

draws inspiration from 'coral stone' found in early settlements on the East African coast and the UAE.

Urban Commissions

is Dubai Design Week's annual competition that allows designers to shape public spaces through thoughtful, community-driven design. Looking beyond the typical form and function of

Tawila

('table' in Arabic), this year's theme examines the table's role in facilitating exchange, dialogue and tradition, and was awarded to

Altqadum , a design studio from Oman.

TukTukDum

is an innovative table that takes inspiration from the musical culture of the Gulf, where communities traditionally gather around and accompany musicians. Crafted from traditional and organic materials

TukTuKDum

invites audiences to become performers and even an integral part of the table itself, connecting in both a personal and communal way.

INSTALLATIONS AND PAVILIONS

Audiences can engage with over 40 large-scale design installations that explore ancient technologies, modern innovations and responsible material choices: Dubai Design Week's Automotive Partner,

BMW Middle East , returns with a new commission,

The Luxury of Less , by

AB+AC Architects , a pavilion designed to stimulate the senses and reflect the company's design and circularity ethos, encapsulating the essence of comfort and encouraging audiences to explore luxury from a fresh perspective, emphasizing a minimalist and conscious approach to sustainable living;

Iwan

is inspired by Islamic architecture and is designed by four emerging Saudi architects as part of the Tanween Foldable Pavilion Challenge, a collaboration between the

King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) , Mamou Mani Studio and ABYWAT;

STOOT

is a large-scale pavilion by UAE architect

Abdalla Almulla

and

Oxara , a pioneering cement-free, low-carbon alternative to conventional building materials;

Iris Ceramica Group's SINFONIA

invites visitors to step into the role of conductor, using simple gestures to control a symphony of sound, light and material, blending advanced ceramic technology with human creativity;

Random Acts

is a collaborative installation by

Trend Group Orsoni Venezia 1888

and

JT+ Partners

that invites audiences to participate in the creation of a collective mosaic using eco-friendly Venetian smalti glass tiles;

Wild Hues

by Emirati creative

Hessa Ali Alechla

of

Wild Arab West,

invites audiences into a tunnel that utilises primary and secondary colours to reflect on Khaleeji-Western cultural fusion; Dubai Holding Entertainment and Canadian University Dubai's School of Architecture and Interior Design, in partnership with ImInclusive, designed the

Shelter of Inclusivity,

a space dedicated to accessibility and in recognition of People of Determination;

The Resilient Blooms , a collaboration between Emirati artist Mariam Abbas and MASKA, combines botany and architecture to express nature's resilience and hope through prints, seed paper, fabric, and silk wraps;

Caracol , a leading industrial 3D printer manufacturer from Italy, has launched its first portable 3d printing unit housed in a shipping container and will be live printing outdoor furniture during the festival, utlising PLA and olive waste biopolymers and designed by UAE-based design studio

NYXO ;

Shape of Water

by

RAK Ceramics

is designed to simulate an immersive journey into the ocean's depths through form, lighting and materiality; and

Enfold: The Holistic Embrace of Body and Technology , embodies the holistic embrace of body and technology through biomimicry with a soothing regenerative core and an exterior crafted from corrugated cardboard inspired by nature's rough, spiky seeds; at Downtown Design a floral installation from Dutch artist

Linda Nieuwstad

is crafted from recycled materials such as truck tarpaulins, wool blankets, and construction sheeting, the installation transforms reclaimed resources into a striking entrance statement.

EXHIBITIONS

This year's programme offers 10 exhibitions across design disciplines including:

UAE Designer Exhibition

at Downtown Design, curated by Emirati designer

Omar Al Gurg , featuring furniture and products by over 30 emerging designers from or based in the UAE;

Design Next

is a first-of-its-kind collaborative exhibition by

d3

and

Isola Design Group

shaping the future of the circular economy by highlighting sustainable and innovative designers, studios, start-ups and insightful panel discussions;

Men's Rings: The Yves Gastou Collection

by

L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts presents over 700 rings spanning from ancient Egypt through to 1970s with American biker gang rings; as well as several exhibitions under Dubai Design Week is

Next Gen Design

strand by educational institutions such as the

American University of Sharjah ,

NYU Abu Dhabi, Heriot-Watt University

as well as the

DXBDW x RIBA: Future Architects

exhibition and

History of Design

pop-up museum by Dubai Design Week's Academic Partner

Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) .

ACTIVATIONS

Audiences can experience various activations, pop-ups and special presentations by cultural institutions and design-driven brands including: a multi-sensory activation rooted in the rich heritage of Arabian perfumery by

Hind Al Oud,

Dubai Design Week's Fragrance Partner by Mohamed Hilal group, to celebrate the launch of two signature perfumes, a new line of perfumes

Ya'E

and

Alifi, inspired by the poem 'Kibriya'E' by renowned Kuwaiti poet Faisal Al Adwani; global media brands

Monocle

launches its first

Monocle Shop & Cafe Pop-Up

in Dubai at Dubai Design Week, featuring the magazine's custom edit of print, clothing, homeware, bags and accessories;

Design Doha , a design biennial established by Qatar Museums, is hosting an interactive reading lounge featuring

Arab Design Now , a publication spotlighting contemporary designers from the region; the

Art Jameel Space

is showcasing exclusive works by local and regional creatives, as well as social impact products by

Made51 by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

highlighting refugee craftmanship,

Mawaheb , a Dubai-based studio for people of determination and

Artisans of Palestine ; learn more about

Desert Board,

a pioneering manufacturer of the world's first engineered palm-based board, made from repurposed palm frond waste at their booth, and as Dubai Design Week's Sustainable Material Partner, the festival's signage and wayfinding is primarily crafted from this innovative material.

WORKSHOPS AND MASTERCLASSES

A key highlight of Dubai Design Week, the

Maker Space

by Kidzink, brings a hands-on experience through workshops and masterclasses. This six-day pop-up studio offers sessions led by UAE-based, regional, and international creatives, cultural institutions, and universities, appealing to professionals, enthusiasts, and budding designers of all ages. In the

RE-bag

workshop, participants can repurpose large advertising banners, while

Second Stitch: Breathing New Life into Old Fabrics

explores the materiality of textiles and teaches combining various fabrics into cohesive pieces.

Other exciting workshops include

Introduction to 3D Printing for Non-Professionals , by Ahmad Alkattan,

Henna Screen Printing

by Roudha Bu Abdalla,

Designing Classrooms for Well-being

by Ana Mombiedro, and

Eco-Tumbler Ceramics

with Finders Keepers, where participants can create reusable mugs.

Dubai Design Week features over 60 interactive workshops and masterclasses. Highlights include the

National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia,

offering a local perspective on the UAE's arts and architecture. Paltic Studio from Lebanon hosts

Crafting Sustainable Spaces , demonstrating how discarded plastic can be transformed into functional products and furniture.

Tatreez Therapy

by Eman Alkhawaja offers embroidery workshops for all skill levels, while Agro Biomaterials presents a workshop on

Creating Bioplastics from Organic Waste.

Most workshops are open for registration via the Dubai Design Week website, with some sessions available on a walk-in basis; early arrival is recommended.

TALKS

The Forum , taking place each year at Downtown Design continues to gather influential voices from the global design industry. Following a keynote by

India Mahdavi , visitors can anticipate a full programme of talks over the coming days, featuring thought-provoking discussions in a space designed by Beirut-born interior designer

Thomas Trad , with the support of BSH Walls & Floors, Lutron, among others. Notable speakers include

Eames Demetrios ,

Lina Ghotmeh ,

Nika Zupanc ,

Jassim AlSaddah ,

Ross Lovegrove ,

Pallavi Dean,

and

Karim Rashid , who will take the stage for the first time at The Forum. Among the key talks,

'Design Excellence: Transcending Borders'

will open with the Consul General of Italy in Dubai, Edoardo Napoli and feature a diverse panel of industry specialists, who will explore the redefinition of design horizons.

The Forum is also hosting the inaugural

Editions Talks: Vol.1 , exploring the ever-evolving dynamics of the creative world through the perspectives of artists, collectors, designers and industry leaders with a lineup including

Abdulla Al Kaabi ,

Lamya Gargash

and

Nada Debs.

These conversations focus on current trends as they intersect within three pillars: the disruption of the art market, the intricacies of editioning and the role of art and design in shaping community identity.

Additional talks will be held across d3, including

Design Next , as well as in

Art Jameel 's space, which focuses on community engagement.

For the full talks schedule, visit:



MARKETPLACE

The

Dubai Design Week Marketplace

is showcasing over 70 unique brands, offering high-quality, original products from the region's finest artisans, entrepreneurs and small businesses. Celebrating heritage, culture and craftsmanship, visitors can explore handcrafted jewellery, sustainable fashion and engage in activities like seed planting and pottery. With more than 10 local food concepts, including artisanal pizzas, donuts and ice cream, the family-friendly Marketplace invites everyone to shop, eat, enjoy live music, and connect with local creators.