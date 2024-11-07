Iran’s apple exports reach USD124m in 7 months

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to October 21), Iran exported USD124 million worth of apples, as reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This was part of a broader increase in the country's agricultural exports, which saw a 28 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year. This growth highlights the strong performance of Iran’s agricultural sector in the international market.



The total value of Iran's agricultural exports for the first seven months of the current year reached USD2.2 billion, with 3.8 million tons of agricultural products shipped abroad. This represents a 16 percent increase in weight, reflecting a consistent upward trend in both volume and value. These figures are indicative of Iran's growing presence in global agricultural trade, driven by improvements in export strategies and production.



Earlier in the year, between March 20 and September 21, Iran's agricultural exports amounted to 3.2 million tons, valued at USD1.7 billion. This six-month period saw a 26 percent increase in the value of exports compared to the previous year, alongside a 20 percent rise in the weight of exports. These positive trends underline the expanding scope of Iran’s agricultural trade, especially as global demand for its products continues to rise.



The growth in Iran’s agricultural and foodstuff exports was not limited to the current year. In the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, the value of these exports rose by 22.5 percent. Iranian producers managed to export approximately USD6.3 billion worth of agricultural and food products, reflecting a significant contribution to the country's economy and trade balance.

