Nexans Launches A Share Buyback Program

Paris, November 7 th , 2024 – Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 360,000 shares, in accordance with the 15th of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 16th, 2024, to allocate free shares and performance shares to eligible employees and corporate officers.

Nexans has appointed an services provider for its implementation over the period from November 7thth, 2024 to March 31st, 2025.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

