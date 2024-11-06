Agile Space Industries To Build Tulsa Space Test Center, Creating A World-Class Space Engine Testing Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Pearson, CEO, Agile SpaceTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agile Space Industries (Agile), a leading provider in aerospace propulsion and testing solutions for over 15 years, is pleased to announce the development of the Tulsa Space Test Center (TSTC). This state-of-the-art facility will establish Tulsa as a premier location for space engine testing and support the nation's critical need for advanced in-space propulsion testing infrastructure.The TSTC will be located adjacent to the Tulsa International Airport on a site identified in close coordination with the Tulsa Airport Improvements Trust. As a world-class testing hub, the TSTC will support NASA, commercial space companies, and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) by providing advanced in-space rocket engine testing capabilities.“There is a critical shortage of testing infrastructure for in-space propulsion systems,” said Chris Pearson, CEO of Agile Space Industries.“We are committed to building an advanced testing environment that can meet the evolving demands of national defense and commercial space missions. This investment not only addresses the limitations of existing facilities but positions Tulsa as a magnet for wider space industry growth and innovation.”“Space has become essential to the global economy, valued at over $600 billion annually and projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2040,” noted Jim Bridenstine, former NASA Administrator and Managing Partner of The Artemis Group.“From banking to national security, America's infrastructure depends on space. The Tulsa Space Test Center, supported by Tulsa's robust aerospace workforce and strategic infrastructure assets, will attract further investment and growth to the region, creating high-paying jobs, boosting the local economy, and establishing a Tulsa Space Park that will drive future space innovation.”The Tulsa Space Test Center involves a $20 million investment in design, construction, and commissioning, with completion expected in 2027. The TSTC will create skilled, high-paying jobs in the Tulsa metro area and stimulate industry growth, reinforcing Tulsa's role as a central player in aerospace.STEM Initiatives to Inspire the Next GenerationAgile Space Industries is committed to fostering STEM education through the TSTC. In partnership with local schools, universities, and aerospace companies, Agile will provide hands-on STEM experiences to inspire young minds and cultivate interest in aerospace careers. Plans include establishing partnerships with educational institutions and career tech programs to develop curricula, create internship opportunities, and build a workforce pipeline to support the future of the space industry in the Tulsa region.AGILE SPACE INDUSTRIES:Agile Space Industries is an in-space propulsion solution provider, specializing in hypergolic chemical systems. Agile has industry leading expertise in the design and test of chemical-propulsion rocket thrusters. Rapid prototyping, development, qualification, and delivery is catalyzed by in-house additive manufacturing and engine test capability. The company employs more than 85 people between facilities in Durango, Colorado and Mount Pleasant, PA which specialize in component, system development, test, and additive manufacturing. Agile is working with numerous primes as well as the U.S. Government on various spacecraft and launch vehicle propulsion projects. Learn more at

