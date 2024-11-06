Kuwait Amir Sends Letter To UK PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber sent a letter to Prime Sir Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, concerning the prospects of strengthening the historical relations and friendship between both nations in all areas.

The message, also dealing with the latest developments in the Middle East region and international issues of common concern, was handed over by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya to UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner on Wednesday.

Leading a Kuwaiti delegation, Al-Yahya started an official visit to the UK earlier today. (end)

