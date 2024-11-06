EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind Group Expands Healthcare Sector and Gains Renafan as a New Customer

beaconsmind Group Expands Healthcare Sector and Gains Renafan as a New Customer Zurich, Switzerland – 06 November 2024 – The beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, is making planned progress in expanding its business activities in the healthcare sector and is further growing its customer base. With Renafan GmbH, the beaconsmind Group has secured another high-profile company in the healthcare industry as a new client. At the care company, which has over 5,000 employees and more than 80 locations in Germany and Austria, the beaconsmind Group has established a modern Wi-Fi infrastructure at locations in Berlin. With the FREDERIX CloudWiFi solution, Renafan now has comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage throughout the facility. Services such as digital care documentation and telemedicine can be significantly improved, and residents of the care facility now have access to high-quality internet connectivity. The beaconsmind Group was able to build the Wi-Fi network using CloudWiFi on the existing coaxial cabling, significantly reducing installation efforts and costs.



The digital transformation of healthcare and care facilities is still in its early stages in many areas, presenting significant growth opportunities for the beaconsmind Group. By introducing digital processes, the beaconsmind Group is creating a modern working environment. With a central management system, including automatic data collection, digital patient records, electronic care plans, and operational medical applications, employees are relieved of administrative burdens, while the quality of stay for patients and residents is significantly enhanced. Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind AG : "With the solutions from the beaconsmind Group, we support the healthcare sector from in-room entertainment for patients and visitors to the automatic collection of patient data throughout the patient journey. Thanks to digital communication and documentation, employees have more time for what truly matters: each individual patient."



About the beaconsmind Group Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, the beaconsmind Group is a leading provider in location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves clients in sectors such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and public services. Subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are known for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the beaconsmind Group provides tangible value and success for its clients by strengthening their omnichannel strategies. For further information, please visit . Corporate Contact

