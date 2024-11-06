EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Press Release | Corporate News

Vienna, 6 November 2024

IMMOFINANZ signs Green Loan for Warsaw Spire

On 6 November, IMMOFINANZ signed a new five-year, EUR 180 million green loan with Helaba, pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Berlin Hyp, secured by myhive Warsaw Spire, one of the tallest modern office towers in the capital of Poland with GLA of more than 71,000 sqm and a BREEAM Excellent certification. The green loan replaces a previous financing that was due to mature in January 2025.

Helaba, pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Berlin Hyp served as joint lead arrangers and provided the financing in equal parts, with Helaba acting as the facility and security agent for the transaction.

“This green loan reflects the landmark quality of Warsaw Spire and significantly reduces our short term debt,” said Pavel Měchura, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board. “We are grateful for the continued support of our long-standing banking partners.”

For more information on myhive Warsaw Spire visit our website .



On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ

Group is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. S IMMO is a fully consolidated subsidiary of IMMOFINANZ Group. IMMOFINANZ Group owns roughly 490 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.2 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:

On Helaba

One of the leading banks in the German financial capital of Frankfurt, the Helaba Group employs approximately 6,600 people and has total assets of € 206 bn. Helaba is a full-service bank closely incorporated in the German Sparkasse organisation. It provides a comprehensive range covering the whole of the value chain from finance, design and development to the operation of top end properties. Helaba also offers a host of attractive participation opportunities for institutional investors. Real estate business is not only one of the Bank's core business areas, but commercial real estate finance is one of its strongest areas and is consistently regarded in national and international financial markets as one of the most successful thanks to its outstanding expertise, an intelligent risk profile and a compelling proposition.

On pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank () is a leading European specialist lender for commercial real estate finance in Europe and the United States of America. pbb is a major issuer of Pfandbriefe, which makes it also an important player in the European covered bond markets overall. pbb's shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

On Berlin Hyp

Berlin Hyp is a wholly owned subsidiary of LBBW and specialises in large-volume real estate financing for professional investors and housing companies. It also provides German savings banks with a comprehensive range of products and services. Sustainability has been a central component of the Bank's business strategy for years. It plays a pioneering role on the capital market in the development of sustainable refinancing products. At the same time, the Bank also promotes the financing of sustainable real estate in order to help drive the transformation of the real estate market and contribute to achieving the goal of climate neutrality. Berlin Hyp's clear focus, more than 155 years of experience and the ability to actively shape digital transformation in the real estate sector characterise the Bank as a leading German real estate and Pfandbrief bank.



