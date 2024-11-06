VGI Medical Announces First Successful Surgeries With Sijoin® T4 Implant, Led By Dr. Jeff Beck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Implantation of the Sijoin T4 performed by Dr. Beck

SiJoin® T4 is an additive titanium implant, where the trabecular is engineered to mimic cancellous bone structure.

- Dr. Jeff BeckLARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VGI Medical, a leading developer of advanced medical devices focused on enhancing spinal surgery outcomes, is pleased to announce the successful completion of initial surgeries using its proprietary SiJoin T4 implant, performed by Dr. Jeff Beck.“It was thrilling to perform the first SIJ Fusion procedure in the U.S. using VGI Medical's T4 implant,” stated Dr. Beck, owner of Wellspring Pain Solutions, a Capital Pain Institute company.“The T4, a porous, 3D-printed titanium device, is designed with extensive bone graft windows and vertical spiked fins which provide superior fixation and stability, promoting accelerated bone ingrowth across its osteoconductive surface. Unlike structural allografts, which may resorb and weaken over time, the T4 implant retains its mechanical integrity, leading to a more predictable, durable fusion."Dr. Beck emphasized the potential benefits of using advanced materials and pioneering implant designs for his patients in Bloomington, Columbus, and Terre Haute, Indiana. "This approach promises improved fusion rates and surgical outcomes, aligning with our commitment to delivering optimal results.”Tov Vestgaarden, VGI Medical's President, CEO, and founder, expressed his enthusiasm for the milestone:“We are excited about these initial surgeries with the SiJoin T4, which we believe will be a transformative solution in the industry. These surgeries mark the beginning of our next phase toward full commercialization. As we prepare for a comprehensive product launch, our focus is on building inventory of disposable instruments and finalizing our kits, with the goal of achieving a full rollout by Q1 2025."About VGI Medical (VGI)VGI Medical, LLC (VGI), founded in 2007 based on an invention developed by Tov Vestgaarden, PhD, is an innovative medical device company focused on using its industry knowledge and creative thinking to develop and commercialize a broad range of advanced, high-performance and innovative spinal implants. VGI developed its first product, the VerteLoc® Minimally Invasive Spine Stabilization System, to overcome the limitations of currently available implants The VerteLoc® system is specifically designed to stabilize and fuse the facet joint by utilizing a unique patent-pending dual geometric design to limit motion of the affected spinal segment. Applying the principles of this success, VGI Medical added SiJoin® to its product line in 2013 for Sacroiliac fusion. Staying true to the mantra of innovation, VGI Medical released the truly unique VerteLP® in early 2016. VerteLP goes beyond merely adding a Lateral Interbody Fusion system as a product offering by improving upon both the technology and the process.

