FHI Expands In Savannah With New Office And Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FHI, a premier provider of solutions for warehouse operations , is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest office and training facility in Savannah, Georgia. To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the new location on 114 Owens Industrial Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405, on November 15th, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Local business leaders, community members, and guests are warmly invited to attend and witness this milestone as FHI expands its presence to meet the demands of the regional warehousing and logistics market.

For the Savannah market, FHI will offer a variety of short-term and long-term labor solutions, all grounded in over three decades of supply chain labor experience. Steel Toe Talent, an FHI company, is a unique temporary labor solution, providing safety and equipment-trained Associates. With a focus on helping distribution centers and warehouse operations achieve greater productivity and efficiency then available with traditional temporary workforce providers, Steel Toe Talent is well-equipped to serve the growing local market with a workforce trained in the new Savannah facility.

FHI has built its reputation over three decades on providing experienced and trained warehouse labor , performing such outsourced roles as unloading, selection, receiving, order fulfillment and complete building operations management.“Whether it is a need for short-term temporary labor, or longer term outsourcing of supply chain roles, we are committed to providing a quality workforce to our customers, a workforce that is experienced, trained and safe, and able to make a meaningful and memorable difference for our customers,” said Ryan Wall, FHI CEO. The Savannah office will be a critical hub, allowing FHI and Steel Toe Talent to support the increasing demand for warehouse labor in the region with its vetted, trained, and reliable workforce.

About FHI

FHI, a leading provider of warehouse labor solutions, brings over 30 years of experience servicing some of the nation's most respected brands. With associates deployed across the U.S., FHI stands as a beacon of reliability and expertise, providing experienced and efficient workforce solutions to strengthen the supply chain. For additional information, visit us online at FHIWORKS.

About Steel Toe Talent

Steel Toe Talent, a vision of FHI, specializes in providing short-term labor solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of warehouse operators. Steel Toe Talent offers a reliable and trained workforce that enhances operational continuity and productivity for distribution center operators. For additional information, visit us online at STEELTOETALENT.

