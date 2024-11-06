عربي


Select Registry Announces 2024 Craft Lodging Award Winners


11/6/2024 11:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Select Registry
is pleased to announce the winners of our 2024 Craft Lodging Awards which honor and celebrate excellence within our portfolio of Craft Lodging properties. This prestigious recognition highlights the dedication and creativity of the properties that provide unparalleled guest experiences through distinctive amenities, impeccable hospitality, and a true sense of place. From standout culinary programs and inspired experiences to unique guest offerings that reflect the spirit of their locations, each award winner exemplifies the highest standards of excellence that define the Select Registry portfolio.

2024 Award Winners:

Select Registry is pleased to announce the winners of our 2024 Craft Lodging Awards

  • New Member of the Year (2024)
     This award is presented to a new member property that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Select Registry.
    • Barn B&B Walla Walla
      Walla Walla, Washington

  • Select Registry Sustainability Champion
     This award is presented to Select Registry property that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs.
    • Lodge on Little St. Simons Island
      St. Simons, Georgia
  • Best Restaurant Award
     This award is presented to a Select Registry property with an on-site restaurant that offers exceptional cuisine, atmosphere, and customer service.
    • The Shipwright's Daughter at The Whaler's Inn
      Mystic, Connecticut
  • Best Breakfast Award
     This award is presented to a Select Registry property that offers delicious, and innovative breakfast to guests during their stay.
    • Sheridan House Inn
      Williams, Arizona
  • Best Social Media and Content Creation Award
     This award is presented to the Select Registry property that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its story and property through social media platforms.
    • Katy House Bed & Breakfast
      Smithville, Texas
  • Community Engagement Award
     This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward for their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding this craft lodging property.
    • Justin Genzlinger at Settlers Hospitality Hawley, Pennsylvania
  • Innkeeper of the Year Award
     This award is presented to the innkeeper demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering excellence in craft lodging at their Select Registry property.
    • Matthew Carroll at Jail Hill Inn Galena, Illinois
  • Stay for the Story Award
     This award is presented to a Select Registry
    property that best creates memorable experiences for guests by infusing the unique essence of the property, the innkeepers, local culture, or history.
    • Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn and Cottages
      Rockbridge, Ohio
  • Best Craft Lodging Property (region)
     This award is presented to a Select Registry property that defines excellence in craft lodging in a particular region.
    • Northeast
      • Inn at Burklyn
        East Burke, Vermont
    • Southeast
      • Pleasanton Courtyard Inn Bed and Breakfast
        Fayetteville, Georgia
    • Central
      • Cherry Ridge Retreat
        New Plymouth, Ohio
    • Mid-Atlantic
      • The Millbrook Inn
        Millbrook, New York
    • West
      • The Grand Hacienda
        Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico
  • Quality Assurance
     This award recognizes the property that exemplifies Craft Lodging by consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences, surpassing expectations and industry standards through outstanding service, personalized attention, and a commitment to excellence.
    • Northeast and Overall Winner:
      • Balance Rock Inn
        Bar Harbor, Maine
    • Southeast
      • 1900 Inn on Montford
        Asheville, North Carolina
    • Central
      • Hotel Saugatuck
        Saugatuck, Michigan
    • Mid-Atlantic
      • Woolverton Inn
        Stockton, New Jersey
    • West
      • Inn of the Turquoise Bear
        Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • Guest Loyalty Award
     This award recognizes the property that exemplifies our brand promise by providing guests with quality stays and service that exceed expectations and industry standards.
  • Southeast and Overall Winner
    • The White Birch Inn
      Clayton, Georgia
  • Northeast:
    • Notchland Inn
      Hart's Location, New Hampshire
  • Central
    • Welsh Hills Inn
      Granville, Ohio
  • Mid-Atlantic
    • Historic Smithton Inn
      Ephrata, Pennsylvania
  • West
    • Sheridan House Inn
      Williams, Arizona

"We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievements of our 2024 Craft Lodging Award winners," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "These properties embody the passion, creativity, and commitment to excellence that define our portfolio, setting a new standard for guest experiences across the industry. We celebrate their success and applaud their unwavering dedication to excellence in Craft Lodging."

The Select Registry Craft Lodging awards were presented on November 5, 2024, in San Diego at the 2024 National Meeting & Conference at the Rancho Bernardo Inn.

About Select Registry :
For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at .

Media contact:

Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing


Select Registry



+410 982 6252


[email protected]

SOURCE SELECT REGISTRY

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

