Select Registry Announces 2024 Craft Lodging Award Winners
Date
11/6/2024 11:16:31 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Continue Reading
Select Registry
is pleased to announce the winners of our 2024 Craft Lodging Awards which honor and celebrate excellence within our portfolio of Craft Lodging properties. This prestigious recognition highlights the dedication and creativity of the properties that provide unparalleled guest experiences through distinctive amenities, impeccable hospitality, and a true sense of place. From standout culinary programs and inspired experiences to unique guest offerings that reflect the spirit of their locations, each award winner exemplifies the highest standards of excellence that define the Select Registry portfolio.
2024 Award Winners:
Select Registry is pleased to announce the winners of our 2024 Craft Lodging Awards
Post thi
New Member of the Year (2024)
This award is presented to a new member property that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Select Registry.
Barn B&B Walla Walla
Walla Walla, Washington
Select Registry Sustainability Champion
This award is presented to Select Registry property that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs.
Lodge on Little St. Simons Island
St. Simons, Georgia
Best Restaurant Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property with an on-site restaurant that offers exceptional cuisine, atmosphere, and customer service.
The Shipwright's Daughter at The Whaler's Inn
Mystic, Connecticut
Best Breakfast Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that offers delicious, and innovative breakfast to guests during their stay.
Sheridan House Inn
Williams, Arizona
Best Social Media and Content Creation Award
This award is presented to the Select Registry property that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its story and property through social media platforms.
Katy House Bed & Breakfast
Smithville, Texas
Community Engagement Award
This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward for their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding this craft lodging property.
Justin Genzlinger at Settlers Hospitality Hawley, Pennsylvania
Innkeeper of the Year Award
This award is presented to the innkeeper demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering excellence in craft lodging at their Select Registry property.
Matthew Carroll at Jail Hill Inn Galena, Illinois
Stay for the Story Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry
property that best creates memorable experiences for guests by infusing the unique essence of the property, the innkeepers, local culture, or history.
Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn and Cottages
Rockbridge, Ohio
Best Craft Lodging Property (region)
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that defines excellence in craft lodging in a particular region.
Northeast
Inn at Burklyn
Southeast
East Burke, Vermont
Pleasanton Courtyard Inn Bed and Breakfast
Central
Fayetteville, Georgia
Cherry Ridge Retreat
Mid-Atlantic
New Plymouth, Ohio
The Millbrook Inn
West
Millbrook, New York
The Grand Hacienda
Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico
Quality Assurance
This award recognizes the property that exemplifies Craft Lodging by consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences, surpassing expectations and industry standards through outstanding service, personalized attention, and a commitment to excellence.
Northeast and Overall Winner:
Balance Rock Inn
Southeast
Bar Harbor, Maine
1900 Inn on Montford
Central
Asheville, North Carolina
Hotel Saugatuck
Mid-Atlantic
Saugatuck, Michigan
Woolverton Inn
West
Stockton, New Jersey
Inn of the Turquoise Bear
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Guest Loyalty Award
This award recognizes the property that exemplifies our brand promise by providing guests with quality stays and service that exceed expectations and industry standards.
Southeast and Overall Winner
The White Birch Inn
Northeast:
Clayton, Georgia
Notchland Inn
Central
Hart's Location, New Hampshire
Welsh Hills Inn
Mid-Atlantic
Granville, Ohio
Historic Smithton Inn
West
Ephrata, Pennsylvania
Sheridan House Inn
Williams, Arizona
"We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievements of our 2024 Craft Lodging Award winners," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "These properties embody the passion, creativity, and commitment to excellence that define our portfolio, setting a new standard for guest experiences across the industry. We celebrate their success and applaud their unwavering dedication to excellence in Craft Lodging."
The Select Registry Craft Lodging awards were presented on November 5, 2024, in San Diego at the 2024 National Meeting & Conference at the Rancho Bernardo Inn.
About Select Registry :
For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at .
|
Media contact:
|
|
Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing
|
|
|
Select Registry
|
|
|
+410 982 6252
|
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE SELECT REGISTRY
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN06112024003732001241ID1108857637
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.