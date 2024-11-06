Accusoft Named 2024 Tech Company Of The Year By Tampa Bay Tech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Accusoft , a leader in document processing and automation technology, has been named 2024 Tech Company of the Year by Tampa Bay Tech. This award honors local companies that significantly contribute to the local tech community and set standards for innovation and engagement.
For more than 33 years, Accusoft has consistently showcased innovation, particularly through its flagship product, PrizmDoc , which recently added four AI-powered features using IBM watsonx. These enhancements help Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software organizations reduce document processing times, enabling faster application delivery.
Additionally, Accusoft's Docubee
solution, built on the PrizmDoc framework, is revolutionizing contract lifecycle management with its AI technology and conditional logic, offering streamlined eSignature and contract solutions.
In addition to product innovations, Accusoft offers a robust Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) program, fostering an inclusive workplace that attracts and retains top talent.
Megan Brooks, COO of Accusoft, stated, "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to continually evolve and innovate over the years. We are committed to not only advancing technology but also nurturing a culture of inclusivity and innovation. Together, we are shaping the future of the Tampa Bay tech community."
About Accusoft
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in document processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve the most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including Docubee and PrizmDoc, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version releases, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at .
