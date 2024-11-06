Kareena’S Reunion With Rani Mukerji Is All About Poo And Tina Vibes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a heartwarming moment between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji.

The captures the two friends sharing a warm embrace, with Kareena planting a sweet kiss on Rani's cheek as they reunite. On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram to post the video, captioning it,“Jab POO met TINA... that's all!” In the background, Karan can be heard saying,“Hi, Hi... Mujhse Dosti Karoge (Will you be friends with me)?”

After Kareena gives Rani a sweet kiss, Karan quips,“I like it. Prom pe main tumhare saath hi jaungi (I'll go with you to the prom).” Kareena, blushing, responds,“Oh god, why are you doing this?” KJo then turns to Rani and repeats,“Mujhse Dosti Karoge?” to which she jokingly replies,“Kabhi nahi (Never).” Johar responds, "I like it," while Bebo playfully adds,“We're already regretting it.”

The 'Jab We Met' actress also posted a sweet selfie of the trio on her Instagram stories, captioning it“Friends Forever” with a red heart emoji.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans couldn't stop gushing over the two actors. One fan commented,“How adorable is Kareena looking, reminding me of her old self. Sooo cute.” Another wrote,“Rani is still looking so good.” A third fan remarked,“Damn!!!!!!!!! Need a movie with them.”

Kareena and Rani have shared the screen in Karan Johar's“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, where Kareena played the iconic character Poo. The two also appeared together in Kunal Kohli's“Mujhse Dosti Karoge.” Rani had played Tina in“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently enjoying the success of her recent release“Singham Again”, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.