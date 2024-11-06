Stelia And Polar Team Up To Simplify And Accelerate AI Innovation Across Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership delivers unmatched AI capabilities through sustainable, high-performance

infrastructure

Stelia, the AI acceleration platform, and Polar, Europe's leader in AI-ready data centers, today announced a partnership set to redefine enterprise AI adoption. This collaboration integrates Stelia's innovative data mobility with Polar's state-of-the-art, sustainable AI-ready data center infrastructure, backed by a recent €500 million investment.

"This partnership removes the complexities of AI implementation," said Stelia CEO Tobias Hooton. "Beyond facilitating AI adoption; we're creating innovation potential previously unattainable for most enterprises."

The new alliance integrates Stelia's AI ecosystem orchestration with Polar's growing network of AI-optimized data centers, powered by 100% renewable hydroelectric energy. This combination offers a unique environment for AI teams to eliminate the boundaries to innovation while maintaining the highest standards of security and sustainability.

Polar, emerging from stealth mode just last month, has already demonstrated significant market traction with 100% of its initial data center capacity pre-sold. The company is actively developing several AI-optimized data center projects across Europe, all powered by 100% renewable energy.

Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar, commented: " We evaluated many providers and Stelia are the only option meeting the performance requirements of AI workloads. Together, we're creating AI-native infrastructure that simplifies AI deployment while meeting the diverse, growing needs of global enterprises. This is about making advanced AI accessible, secure, and sustainable."

Enterprise AI Workflows: From Training to Inference

The Stelia-Polar partnership creates a template for enterprise AI, uniquely optimized for both training and inference:



Seamless Data Mobility for AI Workflows : Stelia's advanced data mobility platform enables efficient movement of massive datasets and AI models across Polar's network of data centers. This allows enterprises to:



Rapidly shift workloads between training and inference environments



Easily distribute trained models to edge locations for inference Quickly aggregate edge data for continuous model improvement



Optimized Infrastructure for Every AI Stage :



Training: Leverage Polar's high-density compute environments, powered by direct liquid cooling, to accelerate complex AI model training. Inference: Utilize Polar's distributed network for low-latency inference across Europe, bringing AI closer to end-users.

Dynamic Resource Allocation : Stelia's platform intelligently orchestrates resources across Polar's data centers, automatically scaling compute power for intensive training jobs or distributing inference workloads for optimal performance and cost-efficiency.

Collaborative AI Development : Enable seamless collaboration between AI teams, regardless of location. Share datasets, models, and results across Polar's European network, accelerating the entire AI development lifecycle.

Continuous Learning Pipeline : Establish a feedback loop where inference data from edge locations is efficiently aggregated back to central training facilities, enabling continuous model improvement without complex data management.

Sustainable AI at Scale : Benefit from Polar's 100% renewable energy infrastructure for both energy-intensive training and widespread inference operations, maintaining environmental responsibility throughout the AI lifecycle.

Simplified Compliance and Governance : Stelia's platform provides unified data governance across Polar's network, ensuring regulatory compliance and data sovereignty for both training data and inference operations throughout Europe.

"By combining Stelia's intelligent data mobility platform with Polar's state-of-the-art infrastructure, we're creating a unique frictionless environment for AI innovation," said Stelia CCO Dan Scarbrough. "Enterprises can now simply transition from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment, all within a secure, sustainable, and highly efficient ecosystem."

Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar, added: "Our partnership with Stelia transforms how enterprises approach AI infrastructure. Whether it's training cutting-edge models or deploying inference at the edge, our combined solution offers unparalleled flexibility and performance, backed by sustainable, AI-optimized data centers."

Empowering Enterprises with Unparalleled AI Capabilities in Europe

The Stelia-Polar partnership delivers:



Simplified AI Deployment : Stelia's code-led data mobility platform streamlines the integration of AI resources, applications, and providers, enabling rapid implementation of complex AI strategies.

Unmatched Security : Leverage Polar's state-of-the-art facilities, designed specifically for HPC and AI workloads, ensuring data integrity and compliance.

Sustainable High-Performance : Access industry-leading compute density and efficiency, powered by 100% renewable energy, aligning innovation with environmental responsibility.

Scalable European Presence : Leverage Polar's expanding footprint in southeast Norway with more locations in development. Cutting-Edge Infrastructure : Access to Polar's AI-optimized data centers, featuring direct liquid cooling for high-density, AI and HPC workloads.

The Future of Enterprise AI

This collaboration goes beyond traditional infrastructure partnerships. It creates a fertile ground for AI innovation, allowing enterprises to explore and implement cutting-edge AI solutions with unprecedented ease and security.

The Stelia-Polar alliance marks a new chapter in enterprise AI adoption, offering a unique blend of simplicity, security, and sustainability. For businesses looking to lead in the AI-driven future, this partnership opens doors to possibilities previously out of reach.

About Stelia:

Stelia is building a global AI acceleration platform empowering enterprises to simply integrate AI's limitless potential. By optimizing data mobility and connecting diverse AI resources, Stelia simplifies distributed AI operations, making them accessible anywhere. Committed to innovation, collaboration, and simplicity, we enable enterprises to lead the AI revolution and drive transformative change across all sectors of society.

About Polar:

Polar is a European owner and operator of HPC data center facilities. Its data centers are designed to facilitate the use of High-Performance Computing for Artificial Intelligence workloads. The company provides a full service offer from design through initial implementation and ongoing operations and prioritizes sustainability by relying on 100% renewable energy sources coupled with attractive PUE metrics. Polar's design philosophy is modular to facilitate flexible scale with minimum business disruption.

