Fastspring Hires Head Of Gaming To Help Game Publishers Embrace A D2C Future

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastSpring, a leading global payments for over 3,500 growth-stage companies including top game publishers, has hired Chip Thurston as Head of Gaming. Thurston formerly served as Director of Product at Scopely and Monetization Lead at SciPlay.

As the mobile direct-to-consumer (D2C) landscape continues to evolve through lawsuits and regulation changes happening around the world, Thurston will lead efforts to help enable mobile publishers through education, strategy, and to take advantage of this very unique opportunity in the history of mobile games. He will work with publishers on D2C monetization strategies that include the development of go-to-market tactics for promoting shops outside of mobile games, pairing web shop marketing with existing live service campaigns, and gracefully coupling in-game experiences with web shop experiences.

Thurston states that, "Now is the perfect time for D2C growth in the gaming industry, and I couldn't be more excited to join FastSpring to lead the company's efforts to help publishers embrace a D2C future. I've been honored to work for amazing companies like Scopely and SciPlay, and I'm looking forward to supporting the rest of the community in their quests to establish more direct relationships with players while strengthening their own financial success with D2C."

Thurston led monetization and marketing for "Monopoly Slots" at SciPlay before moving to Scopely as a senior product leader for the wildly popular mobile titles "WWE Champions" and "Yahtzee with Buddies." His expertise in modern mobile live service games and delivering excellent player experiences comes from balancing live service monetization, in-game experiences, D2C strategies, and go-to-market execution.

With his experience at top mobile publishers and a deep background in D2C marketing and merchandising, Thurston joins FastSpring to continue helping the mobile games publishing community to embrace a more open future.

About FastSpring

FastSpring is how gaming publishers sell in more places around the world. For nearly two decades, FastSpring has been a trusted payment provider you can use to sell games or in-game items on your website, web shop, or embedded directly into your game with fully customizable and branded checkouts just for you. FastSpring allows you to offload the complexity of global payments, sales tax and VAT compliance, player payments support, and many other aspects of payments management. Spend less time managing your payments and compliance and more time making great games! To learn more about how FastSpring supports game developers, visit fastspring/ .

