Techsommet Is Back With A Virtual Event On Identity And Access Management - Sponsors : Silverfort And Fischer Identity

Discover cutting-edge IAM strategies with top experts as they tackle identity security challenges, Zero Trust, and cloud access at TechSommet's virtual event.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an increasingly digital world, identity and access management security has become more critical than ever. As businesses expand their operations and adopt cloud-based infrastructures, securing digital identities is now a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity strategies. The rise of sophisticated cyber threats, coupled with the complexity of managing identities across multiple platforms, calls for comprehensive and robust Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions.Recognizing the urgent need for organizations to safeguard digital access, TechSommet is proud to announce its upcoming virtual event, Identity and Access Management: Securing the Future of Digital Access, on November 12, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. This event brings together leading experts in the field to discuss the latest IAM trends, challenges, and innovations that are shaping the future of cybersecurity.IAM has evolved beyond simply managing passwords and user credentials. Today, it is a critical defense against unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyber-attacks. As organizations adopt cloud-first strategies, implement remote working models, and manage complex digital ecosystems, the need for secure, scalable, and adaptable IAM frameworks has never been greater. This event will explore how businesses can leverage IAM to not only protect their digital assets but also ensure compliance and improve operational efficiency.Why This Event Matters: The focus of the event is to provide businesses with actionable insights and strategies to strengthen their IAM practices in the face of evolving threats. From Zero Trust architectures to protecting legacy systems and managing identities in cloud environments, this event will cover crucial topics that are central to securing the digital future. Attendees will gain practical knowledge on implementing advanced IAM solutions, ensuring secure access, and protecting sensitive information in a hyper-connected world.Featured Speakers:Shobhit MehtaSecurity & Compliance Director, HeadspaceTopic: Zero Trust Architecture: Redefining SecurityShobhit brings over 14 years of experience in Security and Information Assurance, having worked with global institutions like HSBC, Deutsche Bank, PayPal, and Fidelity Investments. He is a recognized expert in security and compliance, advising security companies and contributing to ISACA's certifications and publications.Hed KovetzCo-Founder & CEO, SilverfortTopic: The Identity Security Blind Spot: Protecting Legacy Systems and Service AccountsAs a former leader in the elite 8200 cyber unit of the Israel Defense Forces and a product leader at Verint, Hed has driven innovation in national-scale cybersecurity. He now leads Silverfort in securing all identities across cloud and on-premise environments, helping organizations overcome the limitations of traditional IAM solutions.Mark CoxAVP, IAM Strategic Advisory Services, Fischer IdentityTopic: Top Challenges in Identity and Access ManagementWith over 30 years of IT experience and 11 years in IAM, Mark is known for his expertise in designing and managing IAM solutions in higher education institutions. He will share insights into overcoming key IAM challenges, including user management and source system definition.Exciting Panel Discussion:"Navigating IAM in a Cloud-First World"This panel will discuss the challenges and best practices for managing identities and access in cloud environments.Panelists:Sumit Kulkarni, Senior Manager IAM, UltragenyxAlireza Saboori, Executive Director of Platform Engineering, Quest DiagnosticsKat Dillen, Manager, Identity and Access Management, AvanadeAlireza Saboori, Identity Access Management Lead, GuideHouseAnubha Gaur, Executive Director of DevSecOps and API Management, Quest DiagnosticsSponsors:We are proud to have Silverfort as our Gold Sponsor and Fischer Identity as our Silver Sponsor, and we are grateful for their continued support and partnership in making this event possible.Gold Sponsor: SilverfortSilverfort unifies identity security into a single platform, protecting all identities-human, machine, cloud, and on-premise. Its groundbreaking solutions safeguard previously unprotected resources, such as service accounts and legacy systems, bringing visibility and security to every identity across an organization's network.Silver Sponsor: Fischer IdentityWith nearly 20 years of experience, Fischer Identity is a leader in IAM solutions, helping organizations enhance security, streamline access, and simplify administration. Fischer Identity is committed to empowering organizations with innovative IAM technology and Zero Trust-based solutions that drive operational excellence.Strengthen your organization's IAM strategy with Fischer Identity and Silverfort at Techsommet's IAM Virtual Event!Don't Miss Out!This is an unmissable opportunity for security professionals and organizations looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Join us to explore actionable strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and expert advice to secure your organization's digital future.Register now to attend: #/registrationAbout TechSommet:TechSommet is a premier event organizer dedicated to bringing together technology leaders, innovators, and industry experts to explore the latest trends and advancements shaping the digital world. With a focus on cutting-edge topics like cybersecurity, automation, and identity management, TechSommet provides valuable insights and networking opportunities for professionals across the globe

