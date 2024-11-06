Sprott Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott” or the“Company”) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Management commentary
“Sprott's Assets Under Management (“AUM”) was $33.4 billion as at September 30, 2024, up 8% from June 30, 2024 and up 16% from December 31, 2023," said Whitney George, CEO of Sprott. "This is our third consecutive quarter of record high AUM, driven by strong Gold and silver prices, as well as $589 million in Net Sales during the period. Given the strength of these results and our confidence in Sprott's future, our Board has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share, an increase of 20%. Further, we now expect to repay the balance of our line of credit by the end of this month, resulting in a debt-free balance sheet."
"With Sprott's core positioning in precious metals and critical materials, we retain our constructive outlook and believe we are well positioned to navigate volatile market conditions and continue creating value for our clients and shareholders," continued Mr. George.
Key AUM highlights1
AUM was $33.4 billion as at September 30, 2024, up 8% from $31.1 billion as at June 30, 2024 and up 16% from $28.7 billion as at December 31, 2023. On a three and nine months ended basis, we primarily benefited from strong market value appreciation in our precious metals physical trusts. We also benefited from net inflows to our exchange listed products and the launch of our Physical Copper Trust in the second quarter.
Key revenue highlights
Management fees were $38.7 million in the quarter, up 18% from $32.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $113.1 million on a year-to-date basis, up 17% from $97 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Carried interest and performance fees were $4.1 million in the quarter, up from $nil for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $4.8 million on a year-to-date basis, up from $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net fees were $38.9 million in the quarter, up 31% from $29.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $106.1 million on a year-to-date basis, up 21% from $87.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our revenue performance on both a three and nine months ended basis was primarily due to higher average AUM on strong market value appreciation in our precious metals physical trusts and continuous inflows to the majority of our exchange listed products. We also benefited from carried interest crystallization in a legacy fixed-term exploration LP in our managed equities segment. Commission revenues were $0.5 million in the quarter, down 8% from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $4.9 million on a year-to-date basis, down 30% from $7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net commissions were $0.2 million in the quarter, down 31% from $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $2.3 million on a year-to-date basis, down 42% from $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Commission revenue was lower in the quarter due to modest ATM activity in our critical materials physical trusts. On a year-to-date basis, the decline in commission revenue was due to the sale of our former Canadian broker-dealer in the second quarter of last year. Finance income was $1.6 million in the quarter, down 12% from $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $7.5 million on a year-to-date basis, up 46% from $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in the quarter was due to lower income generation in co-investment positions we hold in our LPs managed in our private strategies segment. The increase on a year-to-date basis was due to higher income earned on streaming syndication activity in the second quarter.
Key expense highlights
Net compensation expense was $16.9 million in the quarter, up 11% from $15.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $50.3 million on a year-to-date basis, up 9% from $46 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the quarter and on a year-to-date basis was primarily due to increased AIP accruals on higher net fee generation. Our net compensation ratio was 46% in the quarter (September 30, 2023 - 50%) and 45% on a year-to-date basis (September 30, 2023 - 50%). SG&A expense was $4.6 million in the quarter, up 21% from $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $13.8 million on a year-to-date basis, up 10% from $12.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the quarter and on a year-to-date basis was due to higher technology and professional services costs.
Earnings summary
Net income for the quarter was $12.7 million ($0.50 per share), up 87% from $6.8 million ($0.27 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and was $37.6 million ($1.48 per share) on a year-to-date basis, up 17% from $32.1 million ($1.27 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our earnings benefited from higher management fees on strong market valuations of our precious metals physical trusts and good inflows to our exchange listed products. We also benefited from carried interest crystallization in our managed equities funds and market value appreciation of our co-investments. Adjusted base EBITDA was $20.7 million ($0.81 per share) in the quarter, up 16% from $17.9 million ($0.71 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $62.8 million ($2.47 per share) on a year-to-date basis, up 18% from $53.1 million ($2.10 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted base EBITDA on both a three and nine months ended basis benefited from higher management fees on strong market valuations of our precious metals physical trusts and good inflows to our exchange listed products.
1 See“non-IFRS financial measures” section in this press release and schedule 2 and 3 of "Supplemental financial information"
Subsequent events
Subsequent to quarter-end, on November 1, 2024, AUM was $34.2 billion, up 2% from $33.4 billion at September 30, 2024. On November 5, 2024, the Sprott Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.
Supplemental financial information
Please refer to the September 30, 2024 quarterly financial statements of the Company and the related management discussion and analysis filed earlier this morning for further details into the Company's financial position as at September 30, 2024 and the Company's financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Schedule 1 - AUM continuity
| 3 months results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (In millions $)
| AUM
Jun. 30, 2024
| Net
inflows (1)
| Market
value
changes
| Other
net inflows (1)
| AUM
Sep. 30, 2024
|
| Net management
fee rate (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Exchange listed products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Precious metals physical trusts and ETFs
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Physical Gold Trust
| 7,283
| 361
|
| 973
|
| -
| 8,617
|
| 0.35
| %
| - Physical Silver Trust
| 4,994
| 224
|
| 348
|
| -
| 5,566
|
| 0.45
| %
| - Physical Gold and Silver Trust
| 4,710
| -
|
| 515
|
| -
| 5,225
|
| 0.40
| %
| - Precious Metals ETFs
| 355
| (11
| )
| 60
|
| -
| 404
|
| 0.33
| %
| - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust
| 143
| 7
|
| 1
|
| -
| 151
|
| 0.50
| %
|
| 17,485
| 581
|
| 1,897
|
| -
| 19,963
|
| 0.39
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Critical materials physical trusts and ETFs
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Physical Uranium Trust
| 5,615
| 23
|
| (230
| )
| -
| 5,408
|
| 0.32
| %
| - Critical Materials ETFs
| 2,408
| 56
|
| (157
| )
| -
| 2,307
|
| 0.55
| %
| - Physical Copper Trust
| 98
| 2
|
| 3
|
| -
| 103
|
| 0.32
| %
|
| 8,121
| 81
|
| (384
| )
| -
| 7,818
|
| 0.38
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total exchange listed products
| 25,606
| 662
|
| 1,513
|
| -
| 27,781
|
| 0.39
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Managed equities (3)(4)
| 2,962
| (55
| )
| 369
|
| -
| 3,276
|
| 0.90
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Private strategies (4)
| 2,485
| (18
| )
| (85
| )
| -
| 2,382
|
| 0.80
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total AUM (5)
| 31,053
| 589
|
| 1,797
|
| -
| 33,439
|
| 0.47
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 9 months results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (In millions $)
| AUM
Dec. 31, 2023
| Net
inflows (1)
| Market
value changes
| Other
net inflows (1)
| AUM
Sep. 30, 2024
|
| Net management
fee rate (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Exchange listed products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Precious metals physical trusts and ETFs
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Physical Gold Trust
| 6,532
| 316
|
| 1,769
|
| -
| 8,617
|
| 0.35
| %
| - Physical Silver Trust
| 4,070
| 256
|
| 1,240
|
| -
| 5,566
|
| 0.45
| %
| - Physical Gold and Silver Trust
| 4,230
| (161
| )
| 1,156
|
| -
| 5,225
|
| 0.40
| %
| - Precious Metals ETFs
| 339
| (14
| )
| 79
|
| -
| 404
|
| 0.33
| %
| - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust
| 116
| 42
|
| (7
| )
| -
| 151
|
| 0.50
| %
|
| 15,287
| 439
|
| 4,237
|
| -
| 19,963
|
| 0.39
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Critical materials physical trusts and ETFs
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Physical Uranium Trust
| 5,773
| 266
|
| (631
| )
| -
| 5,408
|
| 0.32
| %
| - Critical materials ETFs
| 2,143
| 294
|
| (130
| )
| -
| 2,307
|
| 0.55
| %
| - Physical Copper Trust
| -
| 2
|
| (9
| )
| 110
| 103
|
| 0.32
| %
|
| 7,916
| 562
|
| (770
| )
| 110
| 7,818
|
| 0.38
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total exchange listed products
| 23,203
| 1,001
|
| 3,467
|
| 110
| 27,781
|
| 0.39
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Managed equities (3)(4)
| 2,874
| (167
| )
| 569
|
| -
| 3,276
|
| 0.90
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Private strategies (4)
| 2,661
| (172
| )
| (107
| )
| -
| 2,382
|
| 0.80
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total AUM (5)
| 28,738
| 662
|
| 3,929
|
| 110
| 33,439
|
| 0.47
| %
| (1) See "Net inflows" and "Other net inflows" in the key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures section of the MD&A.
| (2) Management fee rate represents the weighted average fees for all funds in the category, net of fund expenses.
| (3) Managed equities is made up of primarily precious metal strategies (57%), high net worth managed accounts (35%) and U.S. value strategies (8%).
| (4) Prior period figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.
| (5) No performance fees are earned on exchange listed products. Performance fees are earned on certain of our managed equities products and are based on returns above relevant benchmarks. Private strategies
LPs primarily earn carried interest calculated as a predetermined net profit over a preferred return.
|
Schedule 2 - Summary financial information
| (In thousands $)
| Q3
2024
| Q2
2024
| Q1
2024
| Q4
2023
| Q3
2023
| Q2
2023
| Q1
2023
| Q4
2022
| Summary income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Management fees (1)
| 38,693
|
| 38,065
|
| 36,372
|
| 34,244
|
| 32,867
|
| 32,940
|
| 31,170
|
| 28,152
|
| Fund expenses (2), (3)
| (2,385
| )
| (2,657
| )
| (2,234
| )
| (2,200
| )
| (1,740
| )
| (1,871
| )
| (1,795
| )
| (1,470
| )
| Direct payouts
| (1,483
| )
| (1,408
| )
| (1,461
| )
| (1,283
| )
| (1,472
| )
| (1,342
| )
| (1,187
| )
| (1,114
| )
| Carried interest and performance fees
| 4,110
|
| 698
|
| -
|
| 503
|
| -
|
| 388
|
| -
|
| 1,219
|
| Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal
| -
|
| (251
| )
| -
|
| (222
| )
| -
|
| (236
| )
| -
|
| (567
| )
| Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external (3)
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| (121
| )
| Net fees
| 38,935
|
| 34,447
|
| 32,677
|
| 31,042
|
| 29,655
|
| 29,879
|
| 28,188
|
| 26,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commissions
| 498
|
| 3,332
|
| 1,047
|
| 1,331
|
| 539
|
| 1,647
|
| 4,784
|
| 5,027
|
| Commission expense - internal
| (147
| )
| (380
| )
| (217
| )
| (161
| )
| (88
| )
| (494
| )
| (1,727
| )
| (1,579
| )
| Commission expense - external (3)
| (103
| )
| (1,443
| )
| (312
| )
| (441
| )
| (92
| )
| (27
| )
| (642
| )
| (585
| )
| Net commissions
| 248
|
| 1,509
|
| 518
|
| 729
|
| 359
|
| 1,126
|
| 2,415
|
| 2,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Finance income (2)
| 1,574
|
| 4,084
|
| 1,810
|
| 1,391
|
| 1,795
|
| 1,650
|
| 1,655
|
| 1,738
|
| Gain (loss) on investments
| 937
|
| 1,133
|
| 1,809
|
| 2,808
|
| (1,441
| )
| (1,950
| )
| 1,958
|
| (930
| )
| Co-investment income (2)
| 418
|
| 416
|
| 274
|
| 170
|
| 462
|
| 1,327
|
| 93
|
| 370
|
| Total net revenues (2)
| 42,112
|
| 41,589
|
| 37,088
|
| 36,140
|
| 30,830
|
| 32,032
|
| 34,309
|
| 30,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Compensation (2)
| 18,547
|
| 19,225
|
| 17,955
|
| 17,096
|
| 16,939
|
| 21,468
|
| 19,556
|
| 17,148
|
| Direct payouts
| (1,483
| )
| (1,408
| )
| (1,461
| )
| (1,283
| )
| (1,472
| )
| (1,342
| )
| (1,187
| )
| (1,114
| )
| Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal
| -
|
| (251
| )
| -
|
| (222
| )
| -
|
| (236
| )
| -
|
| (567
| )
| Commission expense - internal
| (147
| )
| (380
| )
| (217
| )
| (161
| )
| (88
| )
| (494
| )
| (1,727
| )
| (1,579
| )
| Severance, new hire accruals and other
| (58
| )
| -
|
| -
|
| (179
| )
| (122
| )
| (4,067
| )
| (1,257
| )
| (1,240
| )
| Net compensation
| 16,859
|
| 17,186
|
| 16,277
|
| 15,251
|
| 15,257
|
| 15,329
|
| 15,385
|
| 12,648
|
| Net compensation ratio
| 46
| %
| 44
| %
| 47
| %
| 47
| %
| 50
| %
| 48
| %
| 52
| %
| 44
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Severance, new hire accruals and other
| 58
|
| -
|
| -
|
| 179
|
| 122
|
| 4,067
|
| 1,257
|
| 1,240
|
| Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") (2)
| 4,612
|
| 5,040
|
| 4,173
|
| 3,963
|
| 3,817
|
| 4,752
|
| 4,026
|
| 3,814
|
| SG&A recoveries from funds (1)
| (275
| )
| (260
| )
| (231
| )
| (241
| )
| (249
| )
| (282
| )
| (264
| )
| (253
| )
| Interest expense
| 933
|
| 715
|
| 830
|
| 844
|
| 882
|
| 1,087
|
| 1,247
|
| 1,076
|
| Depreciation and amortization
| 502
|
| 568
|
| 551
|
| 658
|
| 731
|
| 748
|
| 706
|
| 710
|
| Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2)
| 1,028
|
| 122
|
| 168
|
| 1,295
|
| 37
|
| 1,440
|
| 440
|
| (484
| )
| Other (income) and expenses (2)
| -
|
| (580
| )
| -
|
| 3,368
|
| 4,809
|
| (18,890
| )
| 1,249
|
| 1,686
|
| Total expenses
| 23,717
|
| 22,791
|
| 21,768
|
| 25,317
|
| 25,406
|
| 8,251
|
| 24,046
|
| 20,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income
| 12,697
|
| 13,360
|
| 11,557
|
| 9,664
|
| 6,773
|
| 17,724
|
| 7,638
|
| 7,331
|
| Net income per share
| 0.50
|
| 0.53
|
| 0.45
|
| 0.38
|
| 0.27
|
| 0.70
|
| 0.30
|
| 0.29
|
| Adjusted base EBITDA
| 20,675
|
| 22,375
|
| 19,751
|
| 18,759
|
| 17,854
|
| 17,953
|
| 17,321
|
| 18,083
|
| Adjusted base EBITDA per share
| 0.81
|
| 0.88
|
| 0.78
|
| 0.75
|
| 0.71
|
| 0.71
|
| 0.68
|
| 0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Summary balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
| 412,477
|
| 406,265
|
| 389,784
|
| 378,835
|
| 375,948
|
| 381,519
|
| 386,765
|
| 383,748
|
| Total liabilities
| 82,198
|
| 90,442
|
| 82,365
|
| 73,130
|
| 79,705
|
| 83,711
|
| 108,106
|
| 106,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total AUM
| 33,439,221
|
| 31,053,136
|
| 29,369,191
|
| 28,737,742
|
| 25,398,159
|
| 25,141,561
|
| 25,377,189
|
| 23,432,661
|
| Average AUM
| 31,788,412
|
| 31,378,343
|
| 29,035,667
|
| 27,014,109
|
| 25,518,250
|
| 25,679,214
|
| 23,892,335
|
| 22,323,075
|
(1) Previously, management fees within the above summary financial information table included SG&A recoveries from funds consistent with IFRS 15. For management reporting purposes, these recoveries are now shown next to their associated expense as management believes this will enable readers to transparently identify the net economics of these recoveries. However, SG&A recoveries from funds are still shown within the "Management fees" line on the consolidated statement of operations. Prior year figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.
(2) Current and prior period figures on the consolidated statements of operations include the following adjustments: (1) trading costs incurred in managed accounts are now included within "Fund expenses" (previously included within "SG&A"); (2) interest income earned on cash deposits are now included within "Finance income" (previously included within "Other income"); (3) co-investment income and income attributable to non-controlling interest are now included as part of "Co-investment income" (previously included within "Other income"); (4) expenses attributable to non-controlling interest is now included within "Co-investment income" (previously included within "Other expenses"); (5) the mark-to-market expense of DSU issuances are now included within "Compensation" (previously included within "Other expenses"); (6) foreign exchange (gain) loss is now shown separately (previously included within "Other expenses"); and (7) shares received on a previously unrecorded contingent asset in Q2 2023 are now included within "Other (income) and expenses" (previously included within "Other income"). Prior year figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.
(3) These amounts are included in the "Fund expenses" line on the consolidated statements of operations.
Schedule 3 - EBITDA reconciliation
|
| 3 months ended
| 9 months ended
|
|
|
|
|
| (in thousands $)
| Sep. 30, 2024
| Sep. 30, 2023
| Sep. 30, 2024
| Sep. 30, 2023
| Net income for the period
| 12,697
|
| 6,773
|
| 37,614
|
| 32,135
|
| Net income margin (1)
| 27
| %
| 20
| %
| 28
| %
| 29
| %
| Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
| Interest expense
| 933
|
| 882
|
| 2,478
|
| 3,216
|
| Provision for income taxes
| 5,698
|
| (1,349
| )
| 14,899
|
| 7,333
|
| Depreciation and amortization
| 502
|
| 731
|
| 1,621
|
| 2,185
|
| EBITDA
| 19,830
|
| 7,037
|
| 56,612
|
| 44,869
|
| Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
| (Gain) loss on investments (2)
| (937
| )
| 1,441
|
| (3,879
| )
| 1,433
|
| Stock-based compensation (3)
| 4,806
|
| 4,408
|
| 13,829
|
| 12,447
|
| Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4)
| 1,028
|
| 37
|
| 1,318
|
| 1,917
|
| Severance, new hire accruals and other (4)
| 58
|
| 122
|
| 58
|
| 5,446
|
| Revaluation of contingent consideration (4)
| -
|
| -
|
| (580
| )
| (2,254
| )
| Costs relating to exit of non-core business (4)
| -
|
| 3,615
|
| -
|
| 4,987
|
| Non-recurring regulatory, professional fees and other (4)
| -
|
| 1,194
|
| -
|
| 3,023
|
| Shares received on recognition of contingent asset (4)
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| (18,588
| )
| Carried interest and performance fees
| (4,110
| )
| -
|
| (4,808
| )
| (388
| )
| Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal
| -
|
| -
|
| 251
|
| 236
|
| Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| Adjusted base EBITDA
| 20,675
|
| 17,854
|
| 62,801
|
| 53,128
|
| Adjusted base EBITDA margin (5)
| 58
| %
| 56
| %
| 58
| %
| 57
| %
(1) Calculated as IFRS net income divided by IFRS total revenue.
(2) This adjustment removes the income effects of certain gains or losses on short-term investments, co-investments, and digital gold strategies to ensure the reporting objectives of our EBITDA metric as described below are met.
(3) In prior years, the mark-to-market expense of DSU issuances were included with "other (income) and expenses". In the current period, these costs are included as part of "stock based compensation". Prior year figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.
(4) Foreign exchange (gain) and loss, severance, new hire accruals and other; revaluation of contingent consideration; costs relating to exit of non-core business; non-recurring regulatory, professional fees and other; and shares received on recognition of contingent asset were previously included with "other (income) and expenses" and are now shown separately in the reconciliation of adjusted base EBITDA above. Prior year figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.
(5) Prior year figures have been restated to remove the adjustment of depreciation and amortization.
Conference Call and Webcast
A webcast will be held today, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results.
T o listen to the webcast, please register at:
Please note, analysts who cover the Company should register at :
This press release includes financial terms (including AUM, net commissions, net fees, expenses, adjusted base EBITDA, adjusted base EBITDA margin and net compensation) that the Company utilizes to assess the financial performance of its business that are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). These non-IFRS measures should not be considered alternatives to performance measures determined in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Our key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures are discussed below. For quantitative reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures please see schedule 2 and schedule 3 of the "Supplemental financial information" section of this press release.
Net fees
Management fees, net of fund expenses and direct payouts, and carried interest and performance fees, net of carried interest and performance fee payouts (internal and external), are key revenue indicators as they represent the net revenue contribution after directly associated costs that we generate from our AUM.
Net commissions
Commissions, net of commission expenses (internal and external), arise primarily from purchases and sales of critical materials in our exchange listed products segment and transaction-based service offerings by our broker dealers.
Net compensation & net compensation ratio
Net compensation excludes commission expenses paid to employees, other direct payouts to employees, carried interest and performance fee payouts to employees, which are all presented net of their related revenues in this MD&A, and severance, new hire accruals and other which are non-recurring. Net compensation ratio is calculated as net compensation divided by net revenues.
EBITDA, adjusted base EBITDA and adjusted base EBITDA margin
EBITDA in its most basic form is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA (or adjustments thereto) is a measure commonly used in the investment industry by management, investors and investment analysts in understanding and comparing results by factoring out the impact of different financing methods, capital structures, amortization techniques and income tax rates between companies in the same industry. While other companies, investors or investment analysts may not utilize the same method of calculating EBITDA (or adjustments thereto), the Company believes its adjusted base EBITDA metric results in a better comparison of the Company's underlying operations against its peers and a better indicator of recurring results from operations as compared to other non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted base EBITDA margins are a key indicator of a company's profitability on a per dollar of revenue basis, and as such, is commonly used in the financial services sector by analysts, investors and management.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the forgoing, this press release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: (i) our constructive outlook in precious metals and critical materials; (ii) our expectation to repay the balance of our line of credit by the end of this month, resulting in a debt-free balance sheet at that time; and (iii) the declaration, payment and designation of dividends and confidence that our business will support the dividend level without impacting our ability to fund future growth initiatives.
Although the Company believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including: (i) the impact of increasing competition in each business in which the Company operates will not be material; (ii) quality management will be available; (iii) the effects of regulation and tax laws of governmental agencies will be consistent with the current environment; (iv) the impact of public health outbreaks; and (v) those assumptions disclosed under the heading "Critical Accounting Estimates, Judgments and Changes in Accounting Policies" in the Company's MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2024. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize, including: (i) difficult market conditions; (ii) poor investment performance; (iii) failure to continue to retain and attract quality staff; (iv) employee errors or misconduct resulting in regulatory sanctions or reputational harm; (v) performance fee fluctuations; (vi) a business segment or another counterparty failing to pay its financial obligation; (vii) failure of the Company to meet its demand for cash or fund obligations as they come due; (viii) changes in the investment management industry; (ix) failure to implement effective information security policies, procedures and capabilities; (x) lack of investment opportunities; (xi) risks related to regulatory compliance; (xii) failure to manage risks appropriately; (xiii) failure to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest; (xiv) competitive pressures; (xv) corporate growth which may be difficult to sustain and may place significant demands on existing administrative, operational and financial resources; (xvi) failure to comply with privacy laws; (xvii) failure to successfully implement succession planning; (xviii) foreign exchange risk relating to the relative value of the U.S. dollar; (xix) litigation risk; (xx) failure to develop effective business resiliency plans; (xxi) failure to obtain or maintain sufficient insurance coverage on favorable economic terms; (xxii) historical financial information being not necessarily indicative of future performance; (xxiii) the market price of common shares of the Company may fluctuate widely and rapidly; (xxiv) risks relating to the Company's investment products; (xxv) risks relating to the Company's proprietary investments; (xxvi) risks relating to the Company's private strategies business; (xxvii) those risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated February 20, 2024; and (xxviii) those risks described under the headings "Managing Financial Risks" and "Managing Non-Financial Risks" in the Company's MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2024. In addition, the payment of dividends is not guaranteed and the amount and timing of any dividends payable by the Company will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company and will be established on the basis of the Company's earnings, the satisfaction of solvency tests imposed by applicable corporate law for the declaration and payment of dividends, and other relevant factors. The Forward-Looking Statements speak only as of the date hereof, unless otherwise specifically noted, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
About Sprott
Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit
Investor contact information:
Glen Williams
Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations
(416) 943-4394
...
MENAFN06112024004107003653ID1108856673