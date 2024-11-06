US Media: Republican Candidate Donald Trump Wins US Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- candidate Donald won the 2024 US Presidential elections, after he lost it four years ago to current US President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump gained over 270 Electoral College votes, the number needed to win elections, while the candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris obtained less than 230 votes, according to unofficial results published by US media.

During his campaign, Trump promised to reform illegal immigration, end inflation, and improve the and employment, and has pledged to "end the chaos in the Middle East," find a settlement to the war in Ukraine, and avoid a Third World War.

The US presidential elections, which kicked off Tuesday, was held amid fierce competition between Trump and Harris, but the former president managed to win thanks to swing states' votes, that are known to decide who would be the 47th US president. (end)

