NEW BOXING TV SHOW CELEBRATES BEST UP AND COMING BLACK TALENT.

A filmmaker from London is bridging the gap between cinema and boxing. Award-winning director and producer Anthony Vander launches SPAR

Vander, an accomplished director and producer whose debut feature Sweetboy premiered at the American Black Film Festival back in 2014, co-produced the pilot episode of Spar, following the short film version in 2020.

Spar stars Nicola Roffe (Fast Girls) alongside Edwin De La Renta (Pretty Red Dress, Bharat), Andre Fyffe (Casualty), and 2023 BAFTA nominee Jordan Pitt. The episode is written by Vander and Kate Napoli, and is produced by actor Mavin Rasheed (Professor T, The Power).

Vander cited director Rapman as one of his inspirations whilst creating Spar.

After its premiere Spar will tour in boxing gyms in the London area. Vander highlighted the importance of raising awareness for grassroots boxing.

Vander is seeking out investors to push the vision of Spar even further. "With Spar, we have a franchise that is for boxing. I like to think of it as The Bear meets Cobra Kai. We welcome co-productions and investors."

The Spar pilot will premier in November 2024.