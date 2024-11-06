Infinigate Records Strong Revenue For The First Half Of Financial Year 2024-2025.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate sees signs of improved growth across Europe, with MEA and the UK in the lead for the first half of the year and a positive outlook for the second half.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 6 November 2024 – the Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, has reported strong financial results for the first half of the financial year 2024-2025 with €1,2bn revenue.

Despite the continuous challenging macro-economic climate, Infinigate has been recording increasing growth, equivalent to +14% above the same period of the previous year. While the MEA region, through Starlink , continues to be the strongest growth engine for the company, Europe shows signs of improvement, with revenue growth at high single digit percentage compared to last year, with the UK as the leading country in the region. Our newly reported APAC region is also showing a good performance, resulting from the Wavelink acquisition in July 2024.

The positive trend is attributable to a combination of factors, including a more propitious economic climate, the continued growth in the cybersecurity market, Infinigate's growing portfolio of cybersecurity solutions in partnership with leading vendors and an expanding network of channel partners. The company is also investing in an ongoing automation and digitalisation programme, to continue to optimise efficiency of product and service delivery.

The outlook for the second half of the financial year remains positive with an expectation for further improvement in market conditions, additional significant focus and investment in the expansion of Infinigate's Managed Security Services (MSSP) offering through Infinigate Cloud, and the ongoing growth of the company portfolio in partnership with leading cybersecurity vendors. Early signs point to a strong October performance with industry analysts forecasting in excess of +10% growth* for the cybersecurity market globally over the next few years.

“We have reason for optimism, based on the first half results, as a new growth trend is profiling for Europe. We are confident that our investment in strong partnerships with vendors and channel partners will deliver improved results as we enter the second half of the year, with hopefully, an ongoing improvement in the economy,” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group.“We are ready to intercept the ongoing growth in the cybersecurity market, which is expected to be a priority area of investment for business everywhere, in view of escalating cyber-risk, encouraged by mounting global awareness of the need to improve cyber resilience, with higher standards of cybersecurity, as NIS2, CRA and DORA illustrate.”

Kristiina Leppänen, CFO at the Infinigate Group commented:“The first half results, showing clear growth above average market trend, are a solid base for us to build on. Our revenue growth is the result of our investment in our portfolio, our strong partnerships and our operational excellence against the backdrop of challenging economic conditions. Our outlook is for ongoing growth, with a steady recovery expected to continue over the second half of the financial year.”

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer for the Infinigate Group and MD of Infinigate Cloud remarked:“Our success owes a lot to our extensive and increasing portfolio and to our close partnership with a growing number of leading cybersecurity vendors. Over the past 6 months we have added 6 new vendors and expanded our collaboration with 6 existing ones.

Our future growth is rooted in our strong pipeline, with Infinigate Cloud as a significant asset, and in our essential role an advanced MSSD (Managed Security Services Distributor), in line with the expected rise in demand for managed security services, where the channel plays a pivotal role. The Infinigate Cloud marketplace is a great foundation for us to expand our SaaS & professional services offering, one that our channel partners can leverage for their own growth.”

*

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

For additional information please visit