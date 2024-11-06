Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Inaugurates Its First Flight To Chisinau, An Undiscovered Gem

06 November 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE : Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE and the second largest airline in Abu Dhabi, is celebrating the inauguration of its exciting route between Abu Dhabi and

Chisinau. The thrice-weekly service, operating on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

provides affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel

for tourists and residents in the UAE, Moldova and across the region. Tickets are on sale on

wizzair

and

WIZZ app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting from as low as 309 AED*.

Wizz Air is pleased to expand its Winter schedule, adding 40 percent more flights on its most popular Winter destinations. Travellers can now enjoy more flexibility and convenience while saving more on their travel.



Chisinau, Moldova's capital, is known for its warm hospitality, stunning landscapes and vibrant culture. Adventurous travellers of all ages can explore historical sites such as the iconic Stephen the Great Monument and the tranquil Valea Morilor Park, delve into Moldova's diverse cultural heritage and have a taste of local life, at the bustling Piata Centrala, where they can enjoy the rich culinary traditions. Situated on the Bic River, Chisinau boasts top tourist attractions for adventure lovers, with 23 lakes and one of the highest proportions of natural green spaces of any city in Europe.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi,

said :

“We are delighted to inaugurate our first flight to Chisinau, an affordable city of spectacular natural beauty and incredible history, as we reaffirm our commitment to growing our ever-expanding network throughout the region. Our enhanced winter schedule will enable travellers from all backgrounds to benefit from our incredibly low fares with a convenient and tailored product. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel and enabling its customers to travel to their favourite destinations at the best value. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

Commenting on the announcement,

Nathalie Jongma, VP of

Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports , said:“Our first year at Zayed International Airport (AUH) has exceeded expectations, thanks to the strong support of airline partners like Wizz Air. Not only has AUH been recognised as the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in terms of international seat capacity (Official Airline Guide), but we have also seen a robust YTD increase in passenger traffic quarter-on-quarter. We are excited to continue expanding our network and connecting Abu Dhabi like never before, offering passengers more travel options and convenient access to new destinations.

The national airline recently announced the expansion of

WIZZ MultiPass , a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can

save up to 40% on tickets

to popular destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With

WIZZ Flex , passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides

ultra-low-fares

and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

New route details: