Huge Turnout Marks Historic Referendum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah & Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari citizens yesterday participated in the with marked enthusiasm. They started gathering at different venues to cast their votes through electronic and paper systems from the beginning of voting at 7am.

The voting was held at 28 referendum committee venues to vote on the draft constitutional amendments of 2024. The call to participate in the voting process was overwhelmingly responded by men and women alike.

They lauded the overall arrangements and smooth conduct of the referendum on constitutional amendments. The citizens appreciated the efforts by all the authorities concerned especially the Ministry of Interior and the General Referendum Committee for the facilities provided to those arriving at the designated places to cast their votes.

They also lauded the General Referendum Committee for providing fantastic arrangements and multiple options for the referendum process. The committee provided 28 centers for paper and electronic voting and also Metrash2 to facilitate the citizens.

The citizens said that participating in this historic event is a“national duty” in response to the call of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for all citizens to participate in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments.

Speaking to The Peninsula after casting his vote at Referendum Committee of Villaggio Mall, Hamid Al Qahtani lauded the arrangements of referendum process. He said that referendum on the draft constitutional amendments would serve the interest of Qatari people and the country.

“We, citizens, are very enthusiastic to participate in the referendum responding to the call of H H the Amir,” said Al Qahtani, adding that the citizens are aware about the importance of this process.

The citizens aged 18 years and above headed to the polling stations yesterday to exercise their right to vote in the referendum on the proposed constitutional amendments for 2024 to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.

The referendum came pursuant to Decree No. 87 of 2024, re-embodying one of the forms of solidarity between the people of Qatar and their leader while highlighting the deep-rooted belief in the significance of national unity, social cohesion, and steadfastness in upholding cherished inherited values and enduring national principles.

Citizens flocked to the Lagoona Mall, one of the electronic voting stations, in large numbers to perform their national duty without any problems.

Speaking to The Peninsula after his vote, Abdullah Jassim Al Darwish said,“I currently live in The Pearl, and I came to Lagoona Mall due to its proximity and easy access.

“I have just cast my vote, and it was very swift and easy. I am very happy with the whole experience, as well as the importance of the vote. Thank you for your coverage. I look forward to positive results.” Also speaking at the same venue, Abdulrahman Al Baqer said,“I participated in today's voting, and I am very happy with these changes being proposed by H H the Amir. Yes, I am looking forward to all those changes.”

Another venue that witnessed impressive turnout was the Cultural Village Katara (Galeries Lafayette) center. Here, citizens could be seen strolling in and out as they cast their votes. The open-air venue was made more impressive by the beautiful landscape of Katara, adding more allure to the exercise.

Speaking exclusively to The Peninsula, Katara General Manager Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti praised the successful organisation of the exercise, which was very smooth and stressless.

“First of all, I would like to thank Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for giving the chance for his people to vote on some of the amendments to the constitutional articles. Secondly, I would also like to thank the Ministry of Interior for giving the chance to those people who cannot come physically to the different venues by allowing them to do the same through Metrash2. Metrash2 is well organized, well placed, and well developed, and the Interior Ministry is up to date with all the applications they use.”

According to him, the amendments to the constitutional articles will help all Qataris to be united and be together, which will also reflect in the development of Qatar.

“We are satisfied with the smooth conduct of the referendum. Allah willing, Qatar will continue its journey to further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership,” said a Qatari citizen while talking to The Peninsula.

Ample arrangements were made at all the places, especially for people with special needs and the elderly. Women were also seen actively participating in the referendum at several locations.

The 15th electronic referendum committee at the Barahat Msheireb witnessed enthusiastic participation from voters, who gathered to cast their votes in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar.

A Qatari citizen Abdulrahman said,“He is proud of the leadership of the country and feels happy to exercise his national right. The big voter turnout reflected citizens' awareness to country's plans as they recognise the significance of their vote in shaping Qatar's future and promoting the development process.”

Another voter on the condition of anonymity said,“I support the constitutional amendments. The wise leadership saw the need to amend some articles of the Constitution in accordance with the needs of the country and society and its development in order to strengthen the cohesion between members of society, and enable all segments of society to participate in public affairs, protect rights and affirm national unity.”