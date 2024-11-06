PSV Eindhoven defeats Girona with 4-0 in UEFA Champions League

(MENAFN) Dutch club PSV Eindhoven delivered a commanding performance, defeating Spain’s Girona 4-0 in their match on Tuesday at PSV Stadium. The hosts took control of the game early, with Dutch midfielder Ryan Flamingo opening the scoring in the 16th minute. The goal set the tone for what would become a dominant display by PSV throughout the match.



In the 33rd minute, German midfielder Malik Tillman doubled PSV's lead, making it 2-0. The situation worsened for Girona in the second half when Spanish defender Arnau Martinez was shown a red card in the 55th minute, reducing the visitors to 10 men. Despite being down a player, Girona’s defense continued to struggle as PSV capitalized on their advantage.



Belgian forward Johan Bakayoko added a third goal for PSV, further solidifying their grip on the match. Towards the end of the game, Girona’s Czech defender Ladislav Krejci inadvertently put the ball into his own net, handing PSV a fourth goal and sealing the comprehensive 4-0 victory.



This win marked PSV’s first victory in four Champions League matches, following previous losses to Juventus in Italy (3-1) and draws with Sporting Lisbon and Paris Saint-Germain, both of which ended in 1-1 results. Meanwhile, Girona suffered their third defeat in four Champions League outings this season, having lost to Paris Saint-Germain (1-0) and Feyenoord (3-2) before securing a 2-0 victory over Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in October.

