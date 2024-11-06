Trump, Harris race for White House

(MENAFN) The 2024 U.S. presidential election is rapidly intensifying, with former President Donald and nominee Kamala Harris in a neck-and-neck race for the White House. As the first results begin to filter in, both candidates have claimed victories in key states, but the battle for the presidency remains far from decided. With both sides holding critical strongholds, the fight to secure 270 electoral votes is shaping up to be one of the closest and most contentious in recent history.



As of the early returns, Trump has made significant gains, particularly in traditionally Republican-leaning states, amassing a total of 198 electoral votes. Among the states he has won so far are Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, Ohio, and Texas, as well as Missouri, Montana, and Utah. These victories have put Trump in a strong position as the race progresses, though many crucial states remain undecided.



On the other hand, Vice President Harris has managed to secure wins in several states that typically lean Democratic, including Vermont, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, New York, and Colorado. Harris currently holds 109 electoral votes, trailing Trump by a considerable margin. However, with several key battleground states still in play, the outcome of the election remains uncertain, and the race is far from over.



Despite the flurry of activity and early results, the path to victory is still a long one. Voting remains in full swing across the country, with polling stations closing at 6 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT) in states like Indiana and Kentucky. However, due to high turnout and the ongoing nature of vote counting, it is expected that the final results may take days to fully materialize. Voters are still lining up to cast their ballots in various regions, and this could alter the outcome, particularly in tight contests in swing states.



The race’s outcome will largely hinge on the results from several key battleground states, which are expected to play a decisive role in determining the next president. These states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Each has seen intense campaigning from both candidates over the past few months, with both sides pouring resources into these pivotal regions. The outcome in these states is expected to be close, and their electoral votes could prove to be the tipping point in this tight race.

