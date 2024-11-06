Mod Sappers Demine Over 20K Ha Of Contaminated Land In October

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In October, the demining units within the of Defense cleared 20,300 hectares of territories contaminated by explosives.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform saw.

"In October 2024, the demining units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cleared 20,342.78 hectares of territories contaminated by explosive objects as a result of Russia's armed aggression," the report reads.

As noted, 19,602.07 hectares of farmland were demined and 90.55 km of motorways were cleared.

MoD to engage veterans incampaign

Over the past month, sappers located and neutralized 8,206 explosive objects. The total number of items neutralized since the full-scale invasion has reached 411,225.

An average of 260 specialized groups with a total number of more than 1,100 operatives worked on contaminated territories every week. Up to 15 units of mechanical demining equipment were involved in the operations.

The Ministry of Defense added that as of the end of October, the number of certified mine action operators reached 64, with their number increasing by eight in the past month.

The authorized units include those of the Armed Forces, State Special Transport Service, National Police, and State Emergency Service. In accordance with the Law on mine action, it's only they who are allowed to engage in humanitarian demining.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine received 230 modern vehicles and 240 mine detectors from Lithuania as part of the demining coalition.

Photo: State Special Transport Service