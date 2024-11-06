Republicans Win Blue Seat In US Senate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice secured a big win for the Republicans in the US Senate on Tuesday night after taking a seat from the Democrats who hold a narrow (51-49) majority in the Senate.

Preliminary results show that Justice secured 68.7 percent of votes of the state against the 27.9 percent for his challenger Glenn Elliott. David Moran, the Libertarian candidate, had received 3.5 percent of votes, NBC News reported.

Justice's win marks the first time in nearly 70 years that West Virginia will be represented by two Republicans in the Senate.

Justice will join US Sen. Shelley Moore Capito in Washington, D.C., marking the first time since 1958 that two Republicans have represented West Virginia in the Senate, according to the report. (pickup previous) asj

