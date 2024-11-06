J&K Beats Mizoram In Balram Das Tandon U16 Opener

J&K beat Mizoram by an innings and 158 runs after out Mizoram for 85 and 101 in response to its first innings score of 344/6d in 73 overs.

After his brilliant batting display on the opening day, Karanveer scored unbeaten 200 and carried his bat through the innings. He scored the double ton in 206 balls with 8 sixes and 28 fours at a strike rate of 96+. The other star performer was captain Abhiroop Das with 62.

In the bowling department, it was the leg spinners who dominated again with Usman claiming 5/19.

J&K now faces Chandigarh A, which defeated Himachal Pradesh, in their next encounter on November 7.

Members of the BCCI-appointed Sub Committee, JKCA, complimented the young team and the support staff led by coach Chetan Dhingra and manager Rakesh Chopra.

