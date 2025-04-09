Karnataka: Kumaraswamy To Lead Protest Against Cong Govt On April 12

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy will lead a massive protest in Bengaluru against the Congress-led government in Karnataka on April 12, announced the JD (S) Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Wednesday.

Nikhil is the son of Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

Addressing a press conference at the JD (S) party office in Bengaluru, Nikhil stated,“There will be a massive protest at Freedom Park on Saturday under the leadership of Union Minister Kumaraswamy. He will take part in the protest, and this campaign will be carried forward continuously by JD (S).”

“For the past two years, the Congress government has persistently hiked prices in various forms, pushing the people into hardship. This has triggered widespread discussions across the state. JD (S) is echoing the sentiments of every Kannadiga,” Nikhil said.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy also launched the campaign titled 'Saakappa Saaku Congress Government' (Enough is enough of the Congress Government).

He stated that not just party workers but any citizen of the state can register on the website and participate in the protest.

He alleged that ever since the Congress government came to power, it has burdened the public with relentless price hikes.

He accused the government of pushing the state into a financial crisis, creating a state of economic emergency.

"The Congress government has pushed the people into deep distress and is continuously exploiting them. People are fed up. How much longer should they tolerate this? That is why we have launched the 'Saakappa Saaku Congress Government' campaign," said Nikhil.

He further mentioned that the campaign began on Wednesday under the guidance of Kumaraswamy, and added,“All 7.5 crore people of Karnataka are saying Enough is Enough.”

Nikhil also thanked Congress MLA and CM's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, stating,“Even the CM's economic advisor has admitted Karnataka is number one in corruption. When legislators and advisors from the ruling party speak openly about corruption, it reflects the government's failures. Rayareddy earlier also questioned how the guarantee schemes have affected development. Our protest will be relentless.”

JD (S) had earlier protested at Freedom Park regarding the guarantee schemes, demanding a proper timeline for the release of funds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to empower farmers by giving them funds every three months, and he kept his word. But the Congress has failed to provide funds for its guarantees, he criticised.

He pointed out that funds were released for guarantees only during by-elections or Lok Sabha elections, and even then, only for three constituencies.“One of the Congress MLAs even threatened to cancel guarantees if people didn't support the Congress party. This protest isn't limited to price hikes or a one-week campaign. It will continue indefinitely,” Nikhil stated.

“We are not against the concept of guarantees. But the government is unable to provide funds every month. Even Congress MLAs are voicing their frustrations. Basic infrastructure hasn't been provided. There's no development. This government hasn't contributed even one rupee,” he added.

“The BJP and JD (S) alliance was formed based on the decision made by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda during the Lok Sabha elections, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and in the national interest. The people have accepted this alliance. There are no differences or dissatisfaction between BJP and JD(S),” he said.

“Deve Gowda has made a huge contribution to farmers and to every region. Our vote share is increasing every election, and our workers continue to serve the party regardless of challenges. The decline in MLAs to 19 seats was due to various reasons. There is no question of merging JD (S) with the BJP. Thousands of workers have built and supported this party. This is a strategic alliance in the interest of the state and the nation, not a merger,” he clarified.

Former minister Venkatarav Naadagowda, MP Mallesh Babu, JD (S) Legislative Party leader Suresh Babu, MLA Swaroop Prakash, and former MLC K.A. Tippeswamy were present at the event.