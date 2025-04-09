ARC Rider Yashaan Clinches 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze In Surge Equestrian League 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The 2025 Equestrian season got off to a thrilling start with an exceptional performance by Yashaan Khambatta of The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), Mumbai, who clinched five medals over three days in The Surge Equestrian League in Bengaluru. The competition, held from April 4 to 6 at Surge Stables in Bengaluru, featured elite riders from various clubs across India, showcasing their skills and dedication in a top-tier international standard arena.

Representing ARC, Yashaan demonstrated consistency and excellence in the Show Jumping category across multiple events, winning a gold, two silver, and two bronze medals aboard his horses Lord Stakkolensky and Dolce Vita.

It all started on Day 1 of the Big Tour with Yashaan Khambatta winning gold on Lord Stakkolensky in the 1.25m Show Jumping event. Surya Aditya (Calimero 673) took silver with Jaiveer Varma (Looney On Top) finishing third.

On Day 2, Khambatta won bronze medal with Affan Ahmed (Lucifer Van De Hamel) bagging gold and Samarth Sreeharsha (Volbeat) taking silver. In the 1.30m Show Jumping, Khambatta atop Lord Stakkolensky claimed another bronze medal with Sresht Mantena (Apollo) winning gold with Jaiveer Varma (Looney On Top) taking silver.

On Day 3 in the Medium Tour Thanush Gowda (Milan) won the gold medal with Yashaan Khambatta (Dolce Vita) finishing with silver. Sresht Mantena (Dancing Queen) took bronze medal in this category.

In Big Tour Day 3, Jaiveer Varma (Looney On Top) won gold with Yashaan Khambatta (Lord Stakkolensky) bagging silver. Surya Aditya (Calimero) took bronze medal, the ARC informed in a release on Wednesday.

Elated by his performance, the ARC rider Yashaan Khambatta said,“It was a lovely start to the 2025 season and the first leg of the league. It was a beautifully hosted show with one of the best international facilities in the country.

"Both my horses, Lord Stakkolensky and Dolce Vita, jumped phenomenally. We had great results, and I hope for even better ones in the upcoming legs. I'd really like to thank ARC and the committee for all their support, having such a world-class facility back home plays a big part in this victory,” he said.

Yashaan's performance highlights ARC's role in nurturing multiple national-level talents and providing its riders with the best-in-class resources to compete on national and international platforms.