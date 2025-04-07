AAR Names Sharon Purnell Senior Vice President And Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Purnell brings more than two decades of experience achieving positive human resources results through coaching and strategic leadership. She joins AAR from Stepan Company, where she served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and led development, retention, and cost saving efforts. Prior to Stepan Company, Purnell served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Streamland Media, overseeing the integration of multiple companies and optimizing employee benefit programs. She also held Human Resources leadership positions at Riddell Sports, Underwriters Laboratories, Honeywell Aerospace, and General Electric Company.

"We are pleased to welcome Sharon to our award-winning Company culture and the Best Team in Aviation," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "Sharon's company integration experience and focus on talent retention are well matched to AAR's strategic objectives."

"I am honored to join AAR's highly engaged team," said Purnell. "I am ready to roll up my sleeves and build trust at all levels of the Company."

