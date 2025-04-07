AAR Names Sharon Purnell Senior Vice President And Chief Human Resources Officer
"We are pleased to welcome Sharon to our award-winning Company culture and the Best Team in Aviation," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "Sharon's company integration experience and focus on talent retention are well matched to AAR's strategic objectives."
"I am honored to join AAR's highly engaged team," said Purnell. "I am ready to roll up my sleeves and build trust at all levels of the Company."
For more information on AAR, visit aarcorp .
About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp .
Contact:
Media Team
+1-630-227-5100
[email protected]
SOURCE AAR CORP.
