Kangana Misled On Bill, She’S Defaulter: Himachal Electricity Board

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, April 9 (IANS) A day after Bollywood actress-turned-first timer Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut claimed that Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd had handed her a monthly bill of Rs one lakh for her Manali residence, the electricity board on Wednesday said her claim was not wrong and she was a defaulter in clearing dues.

The electricity board said the bill was for two months and the amount was Rs 90,384.

The board claimed that Ranaut did not pay her bills regularly, and the connected load at her residence is 94.82 kW, which is 1,500 per cent more than the normal household.

In the clarification, the board said that it was wrong and misleading on the part of Kangana Ranaut to claim that the bill was for one month.

“In the bill issued to Ranaut on March 22, the previous unpaid bill of Rs 32,287 has also been included. The total bill for two months amounts to Rs 90,384,” said a board's spokesperson.

Addressing a public gathering in Mandi on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she had received a Rs one lakh electricity bill for her Manali residence, where she doesn't even stay.

“They have increased bus fare, agencies conduct a probe on 'samosa', and we hear and read all this and feel embarrassed. I would say they are like wolves and we need to rescue the state from their claws,” the BJP MP from Mandi said, taking a potshot at the Sukhvinder Sukhu-led Congress government.