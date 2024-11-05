Japanese Warship Pays Goodwill Visit To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Murasame arrived at Doha on November 2, embarking on a three-day goodwill visit to Qatar. This marks the fourth time a Japanese vessel has visited Doha, fostering strong defence ties between Japan and Qatar. Previous visits occurred in 1991, 2001, and 2012. However, this is the first time a destroyer has docked in Doha, signifying the deepening of the bilateral defence relationship.

The ship departed from Yokosuka-Japan, on October 5, 2024, and will continue its journey to Bahrain before participating in anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden, said a statement by the Embassy of Japan in Doha. The Murasame, which accommodates more than 200 personnel, welcomed members of the Japanese community in Qatar for an onboard tour on November 2. Approximately, 180 individuals participated in the event.