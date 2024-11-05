War Update: 131 Battles On Frontlines, Over 50 In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, November 5, as many as 131 combat clashes occurred on the front between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, including 51 in the Kurakhove sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , with information provided as of 22:00 on Tuesday, November 5.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 131 combat clashes. The Russian invaders launched two missile and 71 strikes on the Ukrainian territory, using two missiles and 101 guided aerial bombs (KABs). Additionally, they launched 596 drone strikes, carried out more than three thousand shelling attacks on the settlements and positions of our defenders," the report states.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Starytsia seven times. All the attacks were repelled, the enemy had no success.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy focused its main offensive efforts in the areas of Novoosynove and Lozova, where they launched seven attacks; one of them is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , over the course of the day, the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions near Zahryzove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny, and Torske nine times. All the attacks were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian troops are currently repelling one enemy attack near Bilohorivka, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults near Orikhovo-Vasylivka; the enemy launched aviation strikes on Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk secto r, the Russians attacked Ukraine's Defense Forces once near Toretsk.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector , the invaders have attempted 31 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, and Hrodivka. Three clashes near Selydove are still ongoing. The enemy has suffered significant losses - 219 casualties have been reported in this sector, with 85 of them being irreversibly lost. Two vehicles and one mortar were also destroyed, while an enemy armored personnel carrier was damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions 51 times near Vovchenka, Stepanivka, Illinka, Berizka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Katerynivka. According to updated information, 24 battles continue. In this sector, the enemy lost 191 personnel, with 76 of them being irreversibly lost. One vehicle, one armored fighting vehicle, one EW trench station, one motorcycle, and one enemy mortar were also destroyed.

In the Vremivka sector , the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Trudove. One clash is still ongoing.

On the Huliaipole sector , the settlement of Bilohiria was subjected to aviation strikes with unguided rockets.

In the Orikhiv sector , there was one unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to advance towards the Ukrainian positions near Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske sector , since the beginning of the day, the Russians have launched three attacks, all of which have been successfully repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

"Today, it is worth noting the warriors of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, the 68th Separate Rifle Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, and the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses on them in manpower and equipment," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.