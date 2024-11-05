U.S. Services Index Hits 56% In October, Highest Since 2022

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. services sector demonstrated remarkable strength in October 2024, defying expectations and highlighting the economy's resilience.



The Institute for Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' (PMI) reached 56%, its highest level since July 2022. This figure represents a 1.1 percentage point increase from September's 54.9%.



The services sector, which accounts for over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has now expanded for four consecutive months. This growth trend suggests a robust foundation for the overall economy.



The October reading surpassed economists' forecasts, indicating stronger-than-anticipated momentum in the sector. Several key components of the index showed significant improvements.



The employment index jumped to 53%, a 4.9 percentage point increase from September. This rise signals a potential upturn in hiring activities across service industries.







The Supplier Deliveries Index also saw a notable increase, rising to 56.4%. However, not all components showed growth. The Business Activity Index slightly decreased to 57.2% from September's 59.9%.

U.S. Economic Indicators

The New Orders Index also dipped to 57.4%, down 2 percentage points from the previous month. Despite these minor setbacks, both indices remain firmly in expansion territory.



Fourteen out of eighteen industries reported growth in October, up from twelve in September. This broad-based expansion underscores the sector's widespread strength.



Construction, real estate, rental & leasing, and utilities were among the notable performers. The services sector's performance contrasts sharply with the manufacturing sector, which has been contracting for seven consecutive months.



This divergence highlights the shifting dynamics of the U.S. economy, with services increasingly driving growth.



Survey respondents noted several factors influencing the sector's performance.



Some mentioned increased construction requests, while others cited concerns about political uncertainty ahead of the U.S. presidential election.



The impact of recent hurricanes and port labor issues was also noted, though the effects of the longshoremen's strike were less severe than initially feared. The strong services PMI data may influence the Federal Reserve 's monetary policy decisions.



As the central bank balances concerns about inflation with the need to support economic growth, this robust performance could factor into their considerations.

