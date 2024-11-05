CTS Corporation To Participate In The Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), announced today that Kieran O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Baird 2024 Global Industrial on November 12, 2024, at 8:20 a.m. (EST). The conference will be held at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit .

