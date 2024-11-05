Avanza Capital Quietly Building Momentum In The Private Credit Revolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As private credit increasingly fills the financing gap left by traditional banks, Avanza Capital Holdings, led by CEO Frank Scarso, is making its mark.Specializing in structured, non-bank lending, Avanza supports small and medium-sized businesses while offering sophisticated lenders attractive, consistent yields with monthly liquidity. With an impressive 8-year track record of success, Avanza has demonstrated resilience and reliability in a challenging market.“For Avanza, this is not a hedge fund play,” says Scarso.“Our model is based on steady, resilient financing that combines principal and interest to deliver liquidity and attractive 20% average annualized yields for our lending partners. By focusing on non-bank credit, we meet a vital need for dependable, flexible financing to help businesses thrive today through our alternative non-traditional bank platform.”“Reflecting the forward-thinking mentality of Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky,“skating to where the puck is going,”. We use this mentality as a constant reminder to position ourselves in regards to yield opportunity, risk mitigation, and navigating regulatory transformation . Scarso explains that Avanza actively positions itself to anticipate market needs.“We focus on both growth-oriented companies, as well distressed assets that meet a very strict criteria of underwriting contingencies, to address the real gaps in today's credit market.Avanza bridges the gap for businesses underserved by traditional banks, offering a high-yield, secure capital lending allocation with consistent liquidity.” This strategic foresight allows Avanza to stay ahead in shifting markets, combining a blend of strategic, diversified lending opportunities with a rigorous risk-mitigating model overseen by top-tier legal counsel .Demand for private credit remains strong, particularly as traditional bank lending retreats. This shift has created significant capital allocation opportunities within private credit, with yields often exceeding those of traditional fixed-income assets, making them highly appealing to lending partners. Avanza's disciplined, forward-looking approach positions it favorably, allowing it to capitalize on the growing demand for quality lending with unprecedented transparency via our partner lending data room .Contact Us TodayJoin us in reshaping the financial landscape and empowering small businesses to thrive. Connect with Avanza Capital Holdings today and discover how our proven track record and expertise can align with your financial goals.Avanza Capital Holdings LLCPress Release: Avanza Capital Media Group 10/28/2440 Wall Street, 28th Floor New York, NY, 10005Phone: 212-457-1336 Hours: Mon – Fri 8am - 9pmFrank Scarso, CEOPhone: 917-416-9155Email: ...Lender Disclaimer: This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to lend. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and carry the risk of loss. Avanza Capital Holdings makes no guarantee of returns or assurances regarding future performance. This material does not consider specific objectives, financial situations, or needs of any individual. Accredited lenders should consult independent advisors before making any decisions. Avanza Capital Holdings does not provide tax, legal, or financial advice.

Anthony DeBenedictis, Managing Partner

Avanza Capital Holdings

+1 914-536-7565

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.