Single-Handedly Save A Relationship: New Book, The Missing Piece, Provides A One-Person Solution

Authors Stacey and Paul Martino

Stacey and Paul Martino have helped thousands of people around the world through live events and programs with their unique Relationship Development Methodology.

Stacey Martino single-handedly saved her relationship 20 years ago. Now, she and her husband, Paul, are making their strategies accessible to everyone.

- Stacey Martino

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over 20 years ago, Stacey Martino made an accidental discovery when she single-handedly saved her relationship that was hanging by a thread. And after years of watching other families suffering unnecessarily, Stacey and her husband, Paul, felt compelled to share what Stacey had discovered to help others.

Fourteen years later, the Martinos have helped thousands of people around the world through live events and programs with their unique Relationship Development Methodology, which empowers one person to transform a relationship - without compromise, without pleasing and without couples work.

And now, with their upcoming book, The Missing Piece , their groundbreaking method is accessible to everyone.

“Our mission is to flip the switch on the disposable relationship paradigm we have been handed and make the future better for our kids than it was for us,” Stacey Martino said.“We wrote this book because it is the solution I wish I had when my relationship was hanging by a thread.”

In The Missing Piece, the Martinos demonstrate why the old relationship paradigm is broken, why couples work is actually destructive, and how their norm-shattering one-person methodology can be easily learned by readers to empower them to single-handedly transform their marriages, put a stop to relationship kerfuffles and bring harmony back to their homes.

“Whether the reader wishes to make a great relationship even better, rescue a marriage on the brink of divorce or heal a co-parenting relationship affecting their family, this book has the perspective shifts they'll need,” Paul Martino said.

Written in a relatable and actionable style, The Missing Piece is packed with practical tools and demonstrates how one person can begin to transform a relationship, without compromise and without having to convince their partner to get on board.

At a time when divorce rates are sky-high and families are unnecessarily suffering, The Missing Piece provides proven, powerful strategies to help readers navigate real-life situations harmoniously, regardless of what they are currently facing.

“Multiple publishers have informed us that there has never been a book published that promises a one-person relationship method before,” Stacey Martino added.“But this isn't just a theory or idea. The Relationship Development Methodology has been proven by many students, over many years. Now it's your turn to finally get the missing piece.”

About the Martinos

Stacey and Paul Martino have helped thousands of people transform their marriages, parenting and families - all by working with only one partner. The Martinos invented their Relationship Development Methodology and hundreds of proprietary tools to empower anyone to save their marriage, bring the passion back, eliminate fighting and bring harmony to their home. Their RelationshipU program had a 1% divorce rate in a 6-year study of student results.

For more information about their method and their current programs and events, please visit , or follow them on Instagram (@staceymartinordo) and YouTube (@relationshipdevelopment).

Amazon link:

The Missing Piece: A Proven Method to Single-Handedly Transform Your Relationship and Create Harmony in Your Home

Publisher: Hay House

Release Date: February 18, 2025

Paperback: ‎257 pages

ISBN-13: ‎978-1401993900

Available from Amazon

