EQS-News: grenke AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Top marks for grenke Corporate Governance

05.11.2024 / 15:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Top marks for

grenke Corporate

Governance

With 83.14% of the DVFA Scorecard 2024, GRENKE takes first place in the SDAX

First SDAX company to achieve a 'very good' corporate governance rating Top 20 placement among the 151 assessed DAX, MDAX and SDAX companies

Baden-Baden, November 5, 2024: grenke AG, global financing partner of small and medium sized enterprises, has achieved first place in the SDAX segment in this year's DVFA Scorecard issued by the German Association for Financial Analysis and Asset Management (DVFA). With 83.14% (2023: 78.07%) of the points, grenke AG is the first and only SDAX-listed company to have exceeded the threshold for the 'very good' rating class. In addition to its top position in the SDAX, this puts grenke in 18th place among the 151 companies evaluated (2023: SDAX 3rd place; overall 36th place). The DVFA Scorecard annually evaluates the quality of corporate governance of companies listed in the DAX, MDAX, and SDAX. This year's DVFA Scorecard was presented in Frankfurt on October 30, 2024. The assessment includes all 151 Germany-based companies listed in the DAX, MDAX and SDAX. The full DVFA Scorecard results can be found here (German only): -p For further Information contact Press contact Stefan Wichmann

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

+49 171 2020300

... Investor Contact Team Investor Relations

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

+49 7221 5007 8611

...

Press portal















About grenke

The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke's activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,200 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).















05.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: grenke AG Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden Germany Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07 8611 Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A161N30 WKN: A161N3 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2023049



End of News EQS News Service