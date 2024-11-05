Dalvey Haus By Stanley Tay Wee King Wins Bronze In A' Architectural Lighting Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dalvey Haus

Exceptional Lighting Design Recognized for Creating an Emotional Sense of Peace and Reflecting Modern Minimalist Luxury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of architectural lighting design, has announced Dalvey Haus by Stanley Tay Wee King as a Bronze winner in the Architectural Lighting category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the lighting design of Dalvey Haus, setting it apart as a noteworthy achievement within the industry.The Bronze A' Architectural Lighting Design Award for Dalvey Haus holds significant relevance for industry professionals and potential clients alike. This recognition showcases the project's alignment with current trends and best practices in architectural lighting, emphasizing its practical benefits and innovative features. By receiving this award, Dalvey Haus demonstrates its ability to meet and exceed industry standards, offering a design solution that enhances the built environment and improves the quality of life for its occupants.Dalvey Haus stands out for its thoughtful lighting concept, which aims to create an emotional sense of peace for residents returning home after a hectic day. The design strategically anchors itself on the swimming pool and extends outwards, using minimal lighting points to artfully illuminate the space. This approach allows for an appreciation of the flowing water and trees in the calm evening breeze, reflecting the modern minimalist luxury architecture and building materials applied. The subtle illumination on the slow and soft movement of nature invites immersion and connection with the positive energy of the environment.The Bronze A' Architectural Lighting Design Award for Dalvey Haus serves as an inspiration for Stanley Tay Wee King and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition validates their approach and encourages further exploration of innovative techniques that prioritize emotional well-being and seamless integration with architectural elements. By setting a high standard, Dalvey Haus contributes to the advancement of the architectural lighting industry, demonstrating the power of thoughtful design in creating spaces that nurture and uplift the human spirit.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs showcase a skillful blend of form and function, offering solutions that enhance quality of life. The award acknowledges the designer's ability to innovate and influence industry standards positively. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as lighting design innovation, integration with architecture, energy efficiency, sustainability, aesthetics, functionality, technical proficiency, and emotional impact. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of design excellence in the field of architectural lighting.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architectural Lighting Design Award is a respected competition that recognizes outstanding lighting design projects from a diverse range of participants, including designers, architects, companies, and brands. By participating in this award, entrants gain global visibility, showcase their creativity, and contribute to advancing the lighting industry. The A' Design Award follows a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from all countries across various industries. Interested individuals can explore past laureates, learn about the jury members, and participate with their projects at

