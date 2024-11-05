Voltalia upsizes its syndicated bank loan closed in July

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in energies, announces that the amount of its bank loan, initially signed on July 29, 2024, is increased to 324 million euros after a successful syndication

The syndication allowed Itau Bank, from Brazil, and the Standard Bank, from South Africa, to join the initial pool of nine banks from Europe, the USA and Japan.

The facility now reaches 324 million euros, versus an initial amount of 294 million euros.

The syndicated financing is composed of a 5-year (extendable to 7 years) revolving credit facility of 176,4 million euros and a 5-year term loan of 147,6 million euros.

In addition to securing the refinancing of Voltalia's convertible bonds maturing in 2025, the syndicated bank loan will contribute to the funding of future investments in renewable energy assets.

This bank facility is structured as a sustainability linked financing aligned with Voltalia's mission objectives, supporting activities that contribute to climate change mitigation and social development. The facility's interest rate terms are to be decreased upon achieving specific extra-financial ESG indicators regarding health and safety, avoided CO2 emissions, and co-use of land.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, comments:“This successful syndication reflects our banking partners' strong confidence in Voltalia's business model and perspectives. The additional resources will further improve our financial flexibility and support our ambitious strategy”.

Next meeting: Q4 2024 turnover , January 29, 2025 (after close of trading)