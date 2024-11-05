In8bio Announces Upcoming Presentation At The 2024 American Society Of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being hosted December 7 – 10, 2024 in San Diego, CA. Details for the ASH 2024 presentation are as follows:

Title : INB-100: Pilot Study of Donor Derived, ex-vivo Expanded/Activated Gamma-Delta T cell Infusion Following Haploidentical Hematopoietic Stem-Cell Transplantation and Post-Transplant Cyclophosphamide Presenter : Joseph McGuirk, DO, The University of Kansas Cancer Center Abstract # : 4823 Session Name : 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster III Date and Time : Monday, December 9, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PDT

The abstract will be available online and can be accessed via the conference websites at ASH Annual Meeting Abstracts . Reprints of the poster will also be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of IN8bio's website following the presentations.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on AML evaluating haplo-matched allogenic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma. For more information about IN8bio, visit .

