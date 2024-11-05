Kuwait, Iraq Discusses Security Cooperation
11/5/2024 9:08:34 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji to discuss topics of mutual interest.
According to a press release by the Ministry of Interior, the meeting took place at Bayan Palace, with Iraq's Ambassador to Kuwait, Al-Manhal Al-Safi, also in attendance.
The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in the security sector, to serve the shared interests of both countries and their people.
Both parties emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Kuwait and Iraq within the bilateral international treaties and agreements between the two sides.
Al-Araji expressed gratitude to Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah for Kuwait's efforts to strengthen security ties between the two countries. (end)
