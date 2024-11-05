First project worth RO 2 million localised in Al Mudhaibi Industrial City

(MENAFN- Madayn) Al Mudhaibi Industrial City, pertaining to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, signed the first investment contract with Desert Sand Mobile Trading to set up a manufacturing unit for liquefied and compressed gases used in medical and construction activities.





The investment for this project is valued at approximately RO 2 million and will occupy an area of 16,000 sqm. Construction is set to commence at the beginning of next year, coinciding with assigning the recent announced tender for the development of Al Mudhaibi Industrial City.





Phase One of this development will cover approximately 2.5 million sqm and will include key services such as road, water and sewage networks, lighting, security fencing, and surveillance system. Additionally, several ready-made industrial units, each covering 500 sqm area, will be established within Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex. The development will also comprise the Facility Building, Masar Service Centre, among other facilities.





MENAFN05112024005005011489ID1108852818