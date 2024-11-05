The Korea Heritage Agency Will Present A Korean National Heritage Media Art In Gangneung, And Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- Presentation of beautiful images and the value of Korean national heritages using digital technology.

- to be held at ARTE MUSEUM, Gangneung and Las Vegas.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Heritage Service (Administrator Choi Eung-cheon) and the Korea Heritage Agency (President Choi Young-chang) are set to present a Korean national heritage art exhibition titled <The Heritage Garden – Threads of Connection> at the Arte Museum in Gangneung Gangwon Province, Korea, and Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

The exhibition will open with a ceremony at Arte Museum Gangneung on the 12th and will be held at Arte Museum Las Vegas starting on the 19th. Both exhibitions will run until December 20.

'Arte Museum', an immersive media art exhibition space with over 8 million visitors across eight locations worldwide, including Gangneung, Busan, Yeosu, and Jeju in Korea, as well as Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and Dubai internationally, will for the first time, in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Agency, present a media art exhibition based on Korean national heritage.

The exhibition <The Heritage Garden> will feature the media art Threads of Connection, which captures the beauty of Korea's cultural heritage, intangible cultural heritage, and royal palaces. This production was created in collaboration with d'strict, a leading media art company.

'Threads of Connection' utilizes 'national heritage 3D Assets*' to convey the timeless beauty of Korean national heritage through a blend of past and present. The piece expresses the value of national heritage with lines of light, offering audiences a new dimension of experience through the fusion of cultural heritage and media art. Additionally, the background music, which reinterprets traditional Korean music such as Sujecheon (Korean court music) and Binari (a shaman's song) with a modern sensibility, enhances viewers' immersion in the exhibition.

* national heritage 3D Assets: digitally visualized data of Korean national heritage

The exhibition <The Heritage Garden> will feature 'Threads of Connection' alongside 'ARTE MUSEUM × Musée d'Orsay', which displays the works of famous Western painters. In addition, ARTE MUSEUM Las Vegas will present the Light of Las Vegas, which displays a panoramic view of Las Vegas colored with myriad lights.

Meanwhile, both ARTE MUSEUM Gangneung and ARTE MUSEUM Las Vegas will organize various events, including free admission during the exhibition period.

Visitors can enter the exhibition at

ARTE MUSEUM Gangneung free of charge upon presentation of the stamps they receive after visiting more than two destinations of the National Heritage Visit Course in Gangneung (including Seongyojang House, Ojukheon House, and Gyeongpodae Pavilion).

ARTE MUSEUM Las Vegas will offer special invitation cards to Korean community associations and Korean Cultural Centers in the U.S.A. so that Korean residents can enjoy the exhibition. In addition, an event is planned in which the first 200 passengers who purchase a Korean Air flight ticket from Incheon to Las Vegas and stay in the U.S.A during the exhibition period (Nov. 11 to Dec. 20, 2024) will be given a special invitation card (one per person). This event information will be found on the Korean Air website.

For further information about the Korean national heritage media art exhibition <The Heritage Garden>, please visit the website of the Korea Heritage Agency, or contact the Korea Heritage Agency's Content Project Team.

SOURCE The Korea Heritage Agency

