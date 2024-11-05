KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. SETTING A NEW STANDARD IN THE ULTRA-HIGH PERFORMANCE CATEGORY WITH LAUNCH OF THREE NEW TIRES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leveraging 60 years of innovation and experience working alongside some of the world's best automotive manufacturers, the Ecsta All-Season PA71, Ecsta Sport PS72 and Ecsta Sport S PS72 deliver superior performance without compromise

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A. , one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, has announced a bold new lineup of ultra-high performance tires. The Ecsta Sport All-Season PA71, Ecsta Sport PS72 and Ecsta Sport S PS72 bring next-generation compound and tread design for superior performance without compromise. The all-new

Ecsta Sport All-Season PA71 and Ecsta Sport and Sport S PS72 tires will debut at this year's SEMA 2024, Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas and will be showcased in the Kumho Tire booth (Booth #81398, outside the convention center in the Silver Lot). The tires will be available in the spring of 2025.

The Ecsta Sport All-Season PA71 is an ultra-high performance all-season tire featuring a next-generation compound technology designed to enhance grip and traction, rain or shine, without sacrificing performance characteristics.

The new ultra-high performance summer tire, which will be available in two tread configurations across the Ecsta Sport PS72 and Ecsta Sport S PS72 lines are the most advanced ultra-high performance summer tires Kumho Tire has ever developed, showcasing more than 60 years of design and engineering innovation.

Leveraging advancements in AI and long standing relationships of Kumho Tire with OE manufacturers for rapid iterative design testing, the Ecsta Sport All-Season PA71, and two summer tires, the Ecsta Sport and Sport S PS72, push the boundaries of innovation to deliver superior performance of enhanced grip, wet weather performance and overall tread life. Every detail was considered in the all-new tires including tire aesthetics to match the beauty of high-end, high-performance vehicles.

"We are introducing our most technologically advanced ultra-high performance tires that set a new standard for what a high-performance tire can and should be," said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing, Kumho Tire U.S.A. "We are continuing to deliver superior tires with exceptional warranties at extremely competitive price points, which is what customers can and should expect from Kumho Tire."

The Ecsta Sport All-Season PA71 is an ultra-high performance all-season tire featuring a next-generation compound technology designed to enhance grip and traction, rain or shine, without sacrificing performance characteristics. The tire also comes with an impressive 50,000-mile treadwear warranty*. The Ecsta Sport All-Season PA71 is fully capable of handling the horsepower of today's high-performance vehicles with wide and stiff outside tread blocks to add stability when cornering, and includes lateral grooves in the tread design to aid in water drainage in order to maintain performance in wet weather. Plus, as an all-season tire, snow performance is enhanced with zig-zag grooves on the inside tread blocks. The tire is also remarkably comfortable and quiet, with rounded edges of the tread blocks to help minimize noise and provide excellent comfort by dispersing impacts from the road, and also includes the proprietary "K-NOISE DEFENDER" dimple design to help interrupt air flow through the tire grooves and further minimize road noise.

"The Ecsta Sport All-Season PA71 delivers a combination that is hard to find," said Denlein. "It offers true performance and grip, is excellent in wet weather, and features a high-mileage warranty. This tire pushes the limits of what is possible in an all-season, high-performance tire."

The new ultra-high performance summer tire, which will be available in two tread configurations across the Ecsta Sport PS72 and Ecsta Sport S PS72 lines are the most advanced ultra-high performance summer tires Kumho Tire has ever developed, showcasing more than 60 years of design and engineering innovation. These summer tires provide maximum traction with an enhanced compound to grip the road and deliver heightened levels of performance in handling, stability, cornering, and steering response. Plus, you can expect excellent performance in the rain for a summer tire, thanks to a compound and tread design developed to help boost water excavation for performance in wet weather. The Ecsta Sport and Ecsta Sport S PS72 tires also include an impressive 30,000-mile treadwear warranty*.



"The Ecsta Sport PS72 and Ecsta Sport S PS72 product line sets Kumho Tire apart in the ultra-high performance tire space," said Denlein. "The magic is in the details, and we left no stone unturned to design tires with the mission to unleash peak performance and includes an impressive tread wear warranty."

The Ecsta Sport All-Season PA71 is available in 56 sizes, ranging from 16-inch to 21-inch. The Ecsta Sport PS72 is available in 56 sizes from 17-inch to 21-inch wheel diameters and the Ecsta Sport S PS72 in 52 different sizes from 18-inch to 22-inch wheel diameters.



For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit kumhotire .

*Terms & conditions apply.

About

KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit . Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook Facebook/KumhoTire, Instagram instagram/kumhotireusa/ and on Twitter @KumhoTireUSA.

