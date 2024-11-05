Iran participates in CIIE with 2 national pavilions

(MENAFN) Iran is actively participating in the China International (CIIE) with significant representation through two national pavilions covering 140 square meters and a commercial pavilion spanning 1,700 square meters. This initiative aims to enhance the export of Iranian goods and services, as reported by IRNA.



Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), has traveled to Shanghai to engage with the exhibition. His visit will focus on assessing the needs of various sectors within Iran and evaluating the export potential of Iranian companies. Additionally, the delegation aims to interact with Chinese officials and businesses to identify and address obstacles hindering Iranian companies' exports to China.



The latest edition of the CIIE, which is recognized as the world’s first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, commenced on Tuesday in Shanghai alongside the Hongqiao International Economic Forum. This year's event, running from November 5 to 10, has set a new record, featuring 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, including 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders.



The expo is expected to unveil over 400 new products, technologies, and services, highlighting global companies' confidence in the Chinese market. Experts view this as a positive signal of commitment to further development in China, even amid a sluggish global economic recovery. Iran's participation underscores its intent to strengthen trade ties and explore new markets in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

MENAFN05112024000045015839ID1108852595