Ankara stands up for Western meddling

(MENAFN) Turkey’s proposed “Foreign Influence Agent Law” is once again sparking significant debate, as Ankara seeks to counter what it perceives as undue foreign meddling in its domestic affairs. Recently introduced by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the bill has drawn comparisons to similar legislation in countries like Russia and Georgia. Although discussions about such a law have been ongoing for years, its formal introduction to the Turkish parliament has renewed concerns, especially amid increasingly strained relations between Turkey and its Western allies.



The law, which is formally part of the Ninth Judicial Reform Package, was initially met with backlash from pro-Western liberal groups, who warn that it poses a serious threat to the freedoms of expression and the press. Critics are especially concerned about the potential for curbing the activities of civil society organizations (CSOs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), many of which operate with foreign funding or support. At its core, the law would give the Turkish government the authority to prosecute individuals or entities acting on behalf of foreign states or organizations if they are deemed to harm Turkey’s national security or political interests.



In particular, the law seeks to add provisions to Article 339 of the Turkish Penal Code, under the “other acts” section, which would criminalize actions that could undermine the country’s security, defense preparedness, or military operations. Individuals engaging in research or advocacy that is seen as detrimental to Turkey’s sovereignty could be investigated and prosecuted, provided there is approval from the Minister of Justice. This broad scope has raised alarm, as it could potentially be used to target journalists, activists, and organizations critical of the government or those advocating for foreign policies that conflict with Ankara's interests.



Originally introduced as part of a wider judicial reform initiative, the Foreign Influence Agent Law was expected to be brought before the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) by the end of the 2024 legislative session. The package, which aims to amend various provisions of the Turkish Penal Code, also includes broader definitions of espionage and intelligence activities, further expanding the government's ability to control and restrict foreign influence in political matters.

