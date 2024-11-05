Russian gas shipments to EU approach ‘technical maximum’

(MENAFN) Russian exports to the European Union and Moldova, transiting through Ukraine, are approaching their technical maximum capacity, according to a report from Russian business newspaper *Vedomosti*. The data, sourced from Russian giant Gazprom, reveals that in October 2024, the total volume of gas delivered via this route reached 1.31 billion cubic meters. This marks a significant figure, as it approaches the highest levels possible given the current infrastructure.



The daily average of Russian gas deliveries through the Ukrainian gas transmission network stood at 42.3 million cubic meters in October, a 5% increase from the same period in 2023. Despite the geopolitical challenges and the EU’s ongoing efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy, the volume of gas flowing to the EU remains substantial, three years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



In response to the conflict, the European Union imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, making it a priority to cut ties with Russian energy supplies, especially natural gas. However, as the war continues, Moscow's gas exports to Europe persist through a limited set of pipelines. Currently, two primary routes exist for Russian gas exports to Europe: the Ukrainian gas transmission system and the European branch of the TurkStream pipeline, which supplies southern and central European nations.



Ukraine, which has been a critical transit route for Russian gas into Europe for decades, has stated that it does not intend to extend the current transit agreement with Gazprom once it expires at the end of 2024. This marks a potential turning point, as Kyiv has already taken steps to reduce its reliance on Russian energy supplies in favor of diversifying its energy sources. The end of the transit deal would significantly disrupt Russian gas flows through Ukraine, especially to EU nations in Central and Eastern Europe.



In contrast to Ukraine's stance, Hungary, an EU member state, has been notably dependent on Russian gas imports, particularly through the TurkStream pipeline. Earlier this week, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that the country had imported a record 6.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline in 2024. This marks the highest annual volume of gas Hungary has received from this route, underscoring the country’s continued reliance on Russian energy despite EU sanctions and growing tensions over the war in Ukraine.

